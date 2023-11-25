Hamas delays hostage release citing Israel's 'non-compliance' on deal terms

Hamas will delay the release of the second group of hostages until Israel follows terms of their deal related to relief trucks in northern Gaza and certain “agreed-upon standards for releasing prisoners,“ the group said Saturday.



Earlier, a Hamas official shared a 14-item list of concerns including the alleged fatal shootings of two Gazans and reconnaissance aircraft flying over southern Gaza.

Israel had been anticipating the latest group of hostages would be freed in the evening, part of a four-day temporary cease-fire in which about 13 prisoners would be released daily.

Israel denied violating the agreement, the BBC reported quoting unnamed sources.

Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union, on Friday set free 13 Israelis and some dual nationals, all of whom were women and minors. In turn, Israel released 39 prisoners, also all women and minors. In a side deal, Hamas also freed 10 Thais and one citizen of the Philippines.

About 240 hostages were taken on Oct. 7 when Hamas fighters attacked southern Israeli communities and army bases from Gaza. Israel said Hamas killed 1,200 people as well as taking the hostages.

Israel responded with a bombardment of the Gaza Strip, a densely packed enclave with about 2.3 million inhabitants. It also launched a ground offensive on the northern part of Gaza in late October. Almost 15,000 people have died in the enclave since the war began, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.