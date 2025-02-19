Hamas to free 6 living hostages, hand over 4 bodies to speed Gaza releases

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 06:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The six are the last living hostages set to be freed during the ceasefire's first phase in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Israel has long expressed grave concern about Shiri Bibas and her sons, Kfir and Ariel, who Hamas claimed had been killed in an Israeli airstrike | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Cairo
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A top Hamas official says the militant group will free six living Israeli hostages on Saturday and return the bodies of four others on Thursday, a surprise acceleration in releases apparently in trade for Israel's allowing mobile homes and construction equipment into the devastated Gaza Strip.

The six are the last living hostages set to be freed during the ceasefire's first phase in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

The announcement by Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, in prerecorded remarks released on Tuesday, said the dead would include the "Bibas family" -- two young boys and their mother who for many Israelis have come to symbolise the plight of those taken captive. Israel has not confirmed their deaths, and the prime minister's office urged the public not to distribute "photos, names and rumours" after the announcement by Hamas.

 

"In the past few hours, we have been in turmoil," surviving members of the Bibas family said in a statement released on Tuesday by a group representing the relatives of hostages. "Until we receive definitive confirmation, our journey is not over."  Israel has long expressed grave concern about Shiri Bibas and her sons, Kfir and Ariel, who Hamas claimed had been killed in an Israeli airstrike early in the war. Husband and father Yarden Bibas was kidnapped separately and released this month.

Kfir, who was nine months old at the time, was the youngest hostage taken in Hamas' October 2023 attack that killed 1,200 in Israel and ignited the war. A video of the abduction showed Shiri swaddling her redheaded boys in a blanket and being whisked away by armed men.

The six living hostages slated for release are Eliya Cohen, Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, Hisham Al-Sayed, and Avera Mengistu, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said on Tuesday.

The release of all six this week would mark an acceleration of the ceasefire deal, which called for Hamas to release three living hostages on Saturday, with three more to be freed a week later. When the deal was made, it called only for the bodies of the dead to be returned by the end of the first phase.

Israel is expected to continue releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including many serving life sentences for deadly attacks, in exchange for the hostages. Others were detained without charge. During the first phase, Israel is also due to release all women and children seized from Gaza since the war began.

The warring sides have yet to negotiate the second and more difficult phase, in which Hamas would release dozens more hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.

An Israeli official said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to allow long-requested mobile homes and construction equipment into Gaza as part of efforts to accelerate the hostages' release.

Hamas last week threatened to hold up releases, citing the refusal to allow in mobile homes and heavy equipment among other alleged violations of the truce.

Israel began allowing entry of rubble-removing equipment on Tuesday, according to an AP journalist in southern Gaza and Egypt's state-run media. The AP journalist saw two bulldozers clearing rubble in an area near the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing. An Egyptian driver told AP that dozens of bulldozers and tractors were at another crossing, awaiting Israeli permission to enter.

Rebuilding Gaza could cost $53.2 billion, according to a report released on Tuesday by the World Bank, the UN and the European Union.

The ceasefire that began in mid-January paused fighting that has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many were combatants.

But Israel's government still says it wants to eliminate Hamas as a military and governing force in Gaza. And US President Donald Trump 's proposal to permanently remove Gaza's two million residents and redevelop the territory, though rejected by the Arab world and the Palestinians, has stirred even more uncertainty. Egypt is working on a counter-plan to rebuild without moving Palestinians.

"We will not leave our country, no matter what happens," Muhammad Shaaban, a resident of Jabaliya in northern Gaza, told AP.

Mohammad Bahjat, also from Jabaliya, said Trump's proposal is "unacceptable" and that he and his family would resist being expelled.

Israel has embraced the plan, and it and the Trump administration have emphasised they share the same goals in the war.

Israelis were horrified by the sight of three emaciated hostages in an earlier release this month, and revelations about hostages being held alone, barefoot or in chains have increased the pressure on Netanyahu's government to push ahead with the ceasefire's next phase. A number of Palestinians released from Israeli prisons have shown emaciation, and some have reported abuses including beatings.

The deal's first phase calls for Hamas to gradually release 33 Israeli hostages, eight of whom are believed to be dead. So far, 19 living Israeli hostages have been released in the current phase, in addition to five Thai farmworkers who were abducted.

Hamas-led militants would still hold some 60 captives, around half believed to be dead.

The ceasefire's current phase runs until the beginning of March, and there are fears that fighting will resume. Talks on the second phase were to start early this month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Israel-Palestine Israel Iran Conflict Hamas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

