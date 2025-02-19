Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 06:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia wants to stop barbarianism, senseless war: US Prez Donald Trump

Russia wants to stop barbarianism, senseless war: US Prez Donald Trump

On being asked about the talks between US officials and Russian representatives over ending war, Trump said that he is 'much more confident' and 'the talks were very good'

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trumpcalled the war "senseless" and emphasised that it should never have occurred | (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the talks between the United States and Russia on ending the war in Ukraine, President Donald Trump expressed his belief that Russia wants to put an end to the conflict, citing the toll the war has taken on soldiers, including Ukrainians, Russians, as well as North Koreans.

He called the war "senseless" and emphasised that it should never have occurred, asserting that it would not have happened under his leadership.

On being asked about the talks between US officials and Russian representatives over ending war, Trump said that he is "much more confident" and "the talks were very good."

 

While signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday (local time), Trump said, "Russia wants to do something. They want to stop the barbarianism that's going on over there. Soldiers are being killed by thousands on a weekly basis. Apart from Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, a lot of Koreans have been killed."

Trump added, "We want to end it. It's a senseless war. It should have never happened; it would have never happened if I were President."

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

They have lot more money: Trump on $21 mn fund for India's 'voter turnout'

PremiumCHART

Dark enlightenment: Washington's geopolitical shifts, their impact on India

deported, deportation

Costa Rica to receive 200 migrants from India, Central Asia deported by US

import, export, trade, US trade, tariff

Export sector face uncertainty as Trump threatens reciprocal tariffs

Elon Musk with Donald Trump in the Oval Office

Elon Musk not a DOGE employee, cannot fire employees: White House

Notably, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other officials, focussing on a broad range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine, with both sides expressing a commitment to resolving the conflict and addressing its root causes.

After more than four hours of talks in Saudi Arabia, the US and Russia agreed on four key principles, Rubio said on Tuesday. These include appointing a high-level team to help "negotiate and work through the end of the conflict in Ukraine" in a way that's "acceptable to all the parties engaged," CNN reported.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was not part of the discussions, stated that Ukraine would not "give in to Russia's ultimatums" and emphasised that he would refuse to sign any agreement made without Ukraine's participation.

In a post on X, the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote, "FM Sergey #Lavrov and Presidential Aide Yury #Ushakov held talks with Secretary of State @SecRubio, National Security Adviser @michaelgwaltz, and US Special Envoy to the Middle East @SteveWitkoff. The Sides agreed to establish #RussiaUS dialogue."

The Russian Foreign Ministry in a press release on Russia-US consultations said, "The participants discussed a broad range of issues, including prospects for normalising bilateral relations. The sides agreed to appoint respective ambassadors as soon as possible, and to start consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers to remove restrictions on activities of the diplomatic missions of the two countries."

It added, "The sides exchanged views on the situation surrounding Ukraine and reiterated their mutual commitment to settle the conflict. The Russian side emphasised the importance of eliminating the root causes of the conflict, creating proper conditions for achieving a lasting and enduring peace, and ensuring security and legitimate interests of all countries in the region. An agreement was reached to continue joint work in this area through special envoys to be appointed in the near future."

Both nations also agreed to resume communication channels to discuss other international issues, being mindful of Russia and the United States' special responsibility in matters of peace and security as nuclear powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council. The interest in continuing joint work to prepare the meeting between the Russian and American presidents was confirmed, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

World Bank

World Bank to decentralize operations, shift regional VPs to overseas hubs

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Hamas to release 6 Israeli hostages on Saturday, 4 bodies on Thursday

battery lithium

Chinese lithium firm halts sorbent exports as Beijing tightens tech control

Russia-US flag

US, Russia conclude first talks without Ukraine as Moscow makes new demand

tiktok

Apple, Google restore TikTok app after assurances from Donald Trump

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Russia Ukraine Conflict US Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11What is the Perplexity AIKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon