Harris would be favourite to win if polls were held today: Washington Post

According to the daily, Harris has taken the lead in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and has substantially closed the gap in Michigan, where Trump now leads by less than one percentage point

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak | (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris would be the favourite to win the White House if polls were held today, The Washington Post has said, basing its conclusion on the results of its polling model.
"Relative to the day that Biden dropped out, Harris has gained two percentage points nationally and, as of Sunday, leads in our national polling average. In swing states, she has gained an average of 2.1 points since June 21 and leads in 2 of 7 of them," the American daily said on Thursday.
"It is no exaggeration to state that Harris would be the favorite to win the White House, according to our polling model, if the presidential contest were held today, it reported.
According to the daily, Harris has taken the lead in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and has substantially closed the gap in Michigan, where Trump now leads by less than one percentage point.
"According to our polling model, Harris still trails Trump in the electoral college tally if the election were held today and every state votes as their polling average currently demonstrates. Nonetheless, she would be the favorite if voters today went to the polls because Harris now has more paths to the presidency than Donald Trump -- that is, she is competitive in more states that could add up to 270 votes or an electoral college victory, it said.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

