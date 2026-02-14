Hasina's extradition from India 'depends on legal process': BNP chief

BNP chairperson and soon to be prime minister of Bangladesh on Saturday said extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina "depends on the legal process." The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader's comments at a press conference here came a day after one of his senior colleagues reiterated the party's firm stance on seeking Hasina's extradition from India to face trial.

Rahman's BNP on Friday secured a sweeping victory with more than two-thirds majority in the landmark parliamentary elections held on Thursday.

A massive student-led protest ousted Hasina's Awami League regime on August 5, 2024. Since then she has been living in exile in New Delhi as an Interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took charge three days later.

After a trial in absential, Hasina, 78, was found guilty of crimes against humanity by the country's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in November 2025 and sentenced to death. Her aide and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was also given a death sentence on similar charges.

There are multiple other cases against Hasina and several of her ministers. Yunus' government had banned Awami League from participating in the 13th parliamentary polls.

On Saturday, during his first press conference after the party's massive electoral victory, Rahman was asked whether the BNP would seek Hasina's extradition from India, according to Dhaka Tribune.

"That depends on the legal process," Rahman answered.

Rahman spoke about multiple parties participating in the polls but did not mention Awami League.

"In a democratic state and political system, political parties are the true beacon of democracy," Rahman said, however, without reflecting upon his stance on lifting the ban on Awami League.

Some 50 political parties took part in the election, the BNP leader said, adding, "Your (parties') ideas and views are important to us in the nation-building process." Earlier on Friday, senior BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said, "The foreign minister has already persuaded the case for her (Hasina's) extradition, and we also support it." "We always press for her extradition according to the law. This is between the foreign ministries of the two countries. We also asked the government of India to please send her back to face trial in Bangladesh," he added.

Following the November 2025 verdict, Bangladesh sent a letter to India seeking her extradition and the foreign ministry demanded that she be immediately handed over to Dhaka under an extradition treaty in view of her sentencing.

India on November 26 said it is examining a request by Bangladesh's interim government to extradite Hasina and asserted that it is committed to ensure the best interests of the people of that country.

"The request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders," he said.