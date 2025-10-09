Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Hong Kong's Bar Leone grabs top spot in World's 50 Best Bars list

Hong Kong's Bar Leone grabs top spot in World's 50 Best Bars list

Last year's winner, Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City, dropped to No. 2, followed by Barcelona's Sips and Paradiso and London's Tayer + Elementary in third, fourth, and fifth places

bar, hotel bar

The list of bars ranked 51st to 100th was revealed last month, highlighting venues from 35 destinations | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Filipe Pacheco and Stella Ko
 
An Italian-themed bar that opened its doors less than three years ago in Hong Kong has been selected the world’s best—the first time for an Asian venue. 
Bar Leone, famous for outstanding negronis, olive oil sours and other drinks, rose to No. 1 in the World’s 50 Best Bars list from second place last year. Spearheaded by cocktail master Lorenzo Antinori, a Roman bartender who previously worked in London and Seoul, the unpretentious venue was chosen as Asia’s best bar for the past two years.  
 
The ascension comes as the Asian hub pushes to revive its ailing food and beverage scene following years of draconian pandemic-era rules that led to an exodus of expatriates and a slump in the number of visitors. While the number of tourist arrivals has been recovering steadily, it’s still below a peak seen in early 2019, before widespread protests also curbed the city’s appeal to international travelers. 
 
 
“We want to share this with the city of Hong Kong, and the Asia bar community,” Antinori told Bloomberg. “I truly believe that Hong Kong has one of the best bar scenes in the world. It’s really about having a vision, creating spaces that are not just necessarily concept-driven, but places that have a true identity and speak to guests in a very direct way.”

Also Read

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI usage at bars, food joints rises in August; discretionary spending up

Delhivery

Target ₹540: Analysts upbeat on Delhivery with 16% upside; top details here

In this image posted on Oct. 9, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received by Australia Defence Assistant Minister Peter Khalil on his arrival at Royal Australian Air Force Base, in Canberra, Australia. (@rajnathsingh/X via PTI Photo)

Rajnath receives ceremonial welcome in Canberra during Australia visit

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 9, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sprints 200 pts; SpiceJet zooms 7%, Prestige Estates 4%; Pharma stocks up

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

Prestige Estates share zooms 7% on robust Q2 sales; Analysts retain 'Buy'

 
Last year’s winner, Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City, dropped to No 2 on the list. The bilevel bar in the Colonia Juarez neighborhood, inspired by the Prohibition era, serves classically inspired drinks featuring molecular gastronomy with an on-site laboratory and a lab manager.
 
Coming in third, fourth and fifth places, respectively, were Barcelona’s Sips and Paradiso and London’s Tayer + Elementary.
 
In an attempt to replicate Bar Leone’s success in mainland China, Antinori and co-founder Justin Shun Wah are set to open a branch in Shanghai in November. They also teamed up with barman Simone Caporale from Sips to open another venue in Hong Kong earlier this year. Their Cuba-inspired Montana reflects the colorful atmosphere of the Caribbean island and Miami in the 1970s, with a menu featuring cocktail classics such as the daiquiri, El Presidente and the Montana.
 
The ranking for best bars is created by 50 Best, which has been publishing the list since 2009 and throwing a party to mark it since 2012. The same organization ranks the world’s 50 best restaurants. 
 
The list was compiled with input from more than 800 industry experts from 29 regions, including bartenders, drinks writers and cocktail experts, according to the organizer. Each voter was required to name their eight best cocktail experiences from the previous 18 months, with the final ranking adjudicated independently by Deloitte.
 
The event marking the 17th edition took place on Oct 8 at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, located at the end of the the city’s old airport runway overseeing Victoria Harbour. The list was announced in an Asian city for only the second time—it was held in Singapore in 2023.
 
The list of bars ranked 51st to 100th was revealed last month, highlighting venues from 35 destinations. Europe had the largest regional representation here, with 15 bars including Madrid’s Angelita (51), Berlin’s Wax On (57) and Naples’ L’Antiquario (63).
 
While landing the top position is expected to lead to more guests waiting in line outside of the Bar Leone in Hong Kong’s Central district, Antinori is not foreseeing major changes to the place. “Conviviality, sharing tables and food and drinks. Whatever you read on the menu is what you get. Bar Leone is a very digestible experience. It’s very comfortable,” he said. “Tonight, we are going to celebrate with some tequila.” 
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump asks cabinet to consider declaring Antifa a foreign terrorist group

rare earth magnets

China tightens export curbs on rare earth magnets, related technology

US President Donald Trump gestures as he and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 7, 2025 | REUTERS

Canada's PM discusses reviving contentious Keystone XL pipeline with Trump

Elon Musk, Parag Agrawal

Musk settles suit by ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal over denied severance pay

Donald Trump

Trump to undergo physical exam on Friday as health questions linger

Topics : bars Bar Hong Kong Mexico City Barcelona

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon