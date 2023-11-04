close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

'Horrified' by blast outside Gaza hospital, says UN chief Guterres

While condoling the loss of lives in the attack outside the Gaza hospital, the UN chief also called for the immediate release of hostages by terror group Hamas

Antonio Guterres

While condoling the loss of lives in the attack outside the Gaza hospital, the UN chief also called for the immediate release of hostages by terror group Hamas

ANI US
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on Saturday voiced his anguish over the suspected air strike on a convoy of ambulances outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.
The attack on Friday left many dead and injured, according to reports.
While condoling the loss of lives in the attack outside the Gaza hospital, the UN chief also called for the immediate release of hostages by terror group Hamas.
"I do not forget the terror attacks committed in Israel by Hamas and the killing, maiming and abductions, including of women and children. All hostages held in Gaza must be released immediately and unconditionally," Guterres said.
However, opening up on the suspected air strike on the ambulance convoy outside the Gaza hospital, the UN Secretary-General said, "I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital. The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing."
Underlining the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with reports of food, water, medicine, and fuel for hospitals and water plants in short supply, Guterres added, "Not nearly enough food, water and medicine are coming in to meet people's needs. Fuel to power hospitals and water plants is running out."
He claimed that the morgues were overflowing with bodies in Gaza and the shops were empty. He also pointed to the 'abysmal' situation with regard to sanitation, adding that there were fears of children coming down with ailments.
"Morgues are overflowing. Shops are empty. The sanitation situation is abysmal. We are seeing an increase in diseases and respiratory illnesses, especially among children. An entire population is traumatized. Nowhere is safe," he added.
Responding to Guterres's statement, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, took a swipe at the UN Secretary-General for rushing to condemn Israel without seeking a full understanding of the situation.
Invoking the UN chief's remarks in light of a previous suspected air strike at Gaza's al-Ahli hospital, he accused Guterres of making false claims about aid not entering Gaza and ignoring the alleged misuse of ambulances by Hamas to further its nefarious actions.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Israel has right, responsibility to go after Hamas: White House on war

Very complex situation, says EAM Jaishankar on Hamas-Israel conflict

Cooling electric vehicle sales have Tesla, GM & Ford rethinking investments

Israel Defense Forces eliminate 15 Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza Strip

Warren Buffett's Berkshire has bigger loss, operating profit sets record

157 killed as strong earthquake jolts Nepal's mountainous western region

Following the attack on the al-Ahli hospital, the UN chief posted from his social media handle, "I am horrified by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in a strike on a hospital in Gaza today, which I strongly condemn."
Israel's permanent envoy to the UN said Guterres chose to unjustly condemn Israel while neglecting the issue of hostages.
"@antonioguterres once again, you rush to condemn Israel without even bothering to ask what happened (eg. al-Ahli hospital), you blatantly lie regarding the lack of aid entering Gaza, and you completely ignore the fact that Hamas intentionally exploits ambulances for terror. You didn't ask for the truth, bc you don't care about the truth. Instead, you prefer to falsely condemn Israel, while making our hostages a literal footnote. It's absolutely disgraceful. Where was your 'horror' when Hamas deliberately targeted Israeli ambulances with RPGs and executed paramedics in cold blood?" Erdan added.
Earlier, Israeli airstrikes damaged a building near the emergency entrance of Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City, injuring 21 people, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a post on social media.
"This has resulted in significant damage to the location and the injury of 21 displaced individuals," the aid group said.
A UN-run school serving as a shelter in a refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip was also struck, resulting in 15 fatalities and more than 70 injuries, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed his condolences to the kin of more than 70 UN staffers, who have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, CNN reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : United Nations Gaza Hamas

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon