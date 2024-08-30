How the US will choose its next president: Election process explained

As the US nears its presidential election, the political climate is intensifying, reflecting the high stakes involved. The country is brimming with campaign rallies, heated debates, tactical endorsements, and a surge of social media engagement, all culminating in the pivotal choice of the next President of the United States.

A clash of titans: Trump vs Harris

Former President Donald Trump, determined to return to the Oval Office, faces a formidable challenge in Vice President Kamala Harris. As the race intensifies, Harris has emerged as a strong contender, creating a fiercely competitive atmosphere that promises to be one of the most watched political battles in recent history. As the political fervour reaches its peak, it’s crucial to understand the path that will decide the next leader of the free world. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Road to the White House: A timeline of events



The US presidential election is a complex process, marked by several key phases that ultimately lead to the inauguration of the next president.

1. Primaries and caucuses: January to June



The race to the White House began in early 2023, with candidates from both major parties announcing their bids. While Joe Biden initially stood out as the leading Democratic candidate, Donald Trump faced a crowded Republican field, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The primaries and caucuses, conducted across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and US territories, played a pivotal role in determining each party’s presidential nominee. Trump, confident in his lead, bypassed the GOP debates, while Biden’s campaign was later derailed by concerns over his age and mental acuity, ultimately leading to his withdrawal after a poor debate performance against Trump.

Kamala Harris, with strong endorsements from Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, the Clintons, and other key Democratic figures, quickly became the Democratic frontrunner. By the time of the national convention, Harris had solidified her position, running unopposed within her party.

2. National conventions: July to August



The national conventions of both parties, traditionally held in the summer before the general election, are pivotal events in the electoral process. These conventions are where the parties officially nominate their candidates for president and vice president.

In 2024, the Democratic National Convention saw Kamala Harris, now the presumptive nominee, selecting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Meanwhile, Donald Trump chose Senator JD Vance as his vice-presidential candidate. These conventions, while often ceremonial, serve to unify the party behind their candidates and kickstart the general election campaign.

3. The presidential election campaign: September to October



The presidential election campaign, running from September to October, is the most intense phase of the election process. This period is marked by rallies, advertisements, social media campaigns, and, most critically, the presidential debates.

This year, Trump and Harris have agreed to face off in a highly anticipated debate on September 10, hosted by ABC News. The vice-presidential debate between Vance and Walz will follow on October 1 on CBS News. These debates are expected to play a crucial role in shaping voter opinions in the final weeks of the campaign.

4. Election day: November 5, 2024



The culmination of the election process is election day, scheduled for November 5, 2024. On this day, millions of Americans will cast their votes to determine the next president. However, the US president is not elected directly by the popular vote but through the electoral college, a system that allocates a certain number of electors to each state based on its representation in Congress.



But what is the electoral college?



The electoral college, a unique feature of the US electoral system, has 538 electors in total. To win the presidency, a candidate must secure a majority of 270 electoral votes. The allocation of these votes is based on each state's congressional representation, making it possible for a candidate to win the presidency without winning the popular vote.

5. Electoral vote counting: December 2024



After election day, the electors meet in December to cast their votes, which are then sent to Congress for counting in early January. The candidate who secures the majority of the electoral votes is officially declared the next president of the United States.

6. Presidential inauguration: January 20, 2025



The final step in the election process is the inauguration, set for January 20, 2025. On this day, the president-elect will take the oath of office, administered by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, officially beginning their four-year term.