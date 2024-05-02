Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Huntington March quarter results: Revenue up 4.9% to $2.81 bn, beats views

Demand for submarines and aircraft carriers is surging, fueled by China's expanding naval footprint and high global tensions, benefiting shipbuilding giants such as Huntington Ingalls

Australia, Japan, the Philippines and the United States conduct the first Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone on April 7, 2024. Image credit: @Australian_Navy (X)

The company reaffirmed its 2024 shipbuilding revenue target to be between $8.8 billion and $9.1 billion. Image credit: @Australian_Navy (X)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Huntington Ingalls reported a better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday, on the back of demand for aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships and submarines amid high geopolitical tension.
 
WHY IT IS IMPORTANT
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Demand for submarines and aircraft carriers is surging, fueled by China's expanding naval footprint and high global tensions, benefiting shipbuilding giants such as Huntington Ingalls.
 
CONTEXT
 
Huntington is the only major pure-play defense company that has outperformed S&P 500 index, helped by a well-supported navy shipbuilding budget, including inflation-related price increases.


BY THE NUMBERS
 
The largest U.S. military shipbuilding company's first-quarter revenue rose 4.9% from a year earlier to $2.81 billion, ahead of analysts' estimate of $2.79 billion.
 
Huntington reported quarterly diluted earnings of $3.87 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $3.53, as per LSEG.
 
WHAT'S NEXT
 
The company reaffirmed its 2024 shipbuilding revenue target to be between $8.8 billion and $9.1 billion.
 
However, shipyard labor retention remains a stubborn problem. Shipbuilding is also under pressure due to program delays, most notably on General Dynamics and Huntington's Virginia Class submarine program which is being developed for the U.S. Navy.
 
These delays impact the timelines and budgets of future defense contracts for the company.
Topics : Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIncome Tax Calendar May 2024Adani Enterprises Q4 ResultFederal Bank Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon