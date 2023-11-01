close
IDF kills Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari, leader of Barbaric Oct 7 attack

He was also responsible for directing rocket fire at Israel and advancing numerous attacks against the IDF over the last two decades

Israel-Palestine, Hamas, damage

Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
The Israel Defence Force (IDF) reported that Tuesday evening its fighter jets, acting on intelligence provided by the ISA (Israeli Security Agency), killed Ibrahim Biari, the Commander of Hamas' Central Jabaliya Battalion.
Biari was one of the leaders responsible for sending "Nukbha" terrorist operatives to Israel to carry out the murderous terror attack on October 7th. Numerous other Hamas terrorists were also killed in the strike.
Biari, said the IDF, oversaw all military operations in the northern Gaza Strip since the IDF first began its ground offensive over the weekend. He was also responsible for sending the terrorists who carried out the 2004 terror attack in Ashdod Port, in which 13 Israelis were murdered.
He was also responsible for directing rocket fire at Israel and advancing numerous attacks against the IDF over the last two decades.
His elimination was carried out as part of what the IDF described as a "wide-scale strike" on terrorists and terror infrastructure belonging to the Central Jabaliya Battalion.
In yet another example of Hamas' lack of concern for the wellbeing of Palestinian civilians and using them as "Human Shields," it had taken over civilian buildings in Gaza City as bases of operations.
The strike damaged Hamas' command and control in the area, as well as its ability to direct military activity against IDF soldiers operating throughout the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF.
Also, underground terror infrastructure embedded beneath the buildings, used by the terrorists, collapsed after the strike.
The IDF reiterated its call to the residents of the area to move south for their safety.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

