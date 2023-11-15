Sensex (1.14%)
65675.93 + 742.06
Nifty (1.19%)
19675.45 + 231.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.63%)
6403.10 + 102.50
Nifty Midcap (0.96%)
41404.85 + 395.15
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44201.70 + 310.45
Heatmap

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Pakistan on $700 mn bailout review

Although essentially a bridge loan, it offered much respite to Pakistan, battling an acute balance of payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Islamabad
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement for the release of a USD 700 million second tranche of an ongoing USD 3 billion bailout package, the global lender said on Wednesday, in a major relief to the cash-strapped country.
While approving the USD 3 billion loan in July this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)had also released the first tranche of USD 1.2 billion.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Although essentially a bridge loan, it offered much respite to Pakistan, battling an acute balance of payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves.
A team led by the IMF mission chief for Pakistan, Nathan Porter, visited Islamabad from November 2-15 to hold discussions on the first review of the country's economic programme supported by a stand-by arrangement (SBA), according to a statement issued by the global lender after the discussions.
The IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistani authorities on the first review of their stabilisation programme supported by the IMF's USD 3 billion, the statement said.
The agreement is subject to the approval of the IMF's Executive Board. Upon approval, around USD 700 million will become available, bringing total disbursements under the programme to almost USD 1.9 billion, it added.
Porter said that anchored by the stabilisation policies under the SBA, "a nascent recovery is underway, buoyed by international partners' support and signs of improved confidence."

Pointing out that the steadfast execution of the FY24 budget, continued adjustment of energy prices, and renewed flows into the foreign exchange (FX) market have lessened fiscal and external pressures, he said that inflation is expected to decline over the coming months amid receding supply constraints and modest demand.
However, Pakistan remains susceptible to significant external risks, including the intensification of geopolitical tensions, resurgent commodity prices, and the further tightening in global financial conditions. Efforts to build resilience need to continue, he said.
The Washington-based global lender advised Pakistan to continue fiscal consolidation to reduce public debt while protecting development needs and strengthening the social safety net to better protect the vulnerable.
It also asked for reforms to reduce costs in the energy sector and restore its viability.
The successful conclusion of talks comes as the country races towards the general elections scheduled for February 8 and is expected to help stabilise its economy.

Also Read

Pakistan receives $1.2 bn first tranche from IMF bailout: FM Ishaq Dar

IMF sets mid-September dates for Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout review

Sri Lanka, IMF reach agreement for disbursal of 2nd tranche of bailout

Foreign powers want Pak to default like Sri Lanka, claims FM Ishaq Dar

Pak should break addiction to IMF bailouts, use crisis as an opportunity

Israel storms Gaza hospital with tanks; newborns among 2,300 stuck inside

EU moves closer to imposing new set of sanctions on Russia for Ukraine war

As Israeli troops enter Al-Shifa, WHO chief says lost touch with personnel

Bangladesh set to hold general elections on January 7, says EC chief

Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital; hundreds of patients stranded

Pakistan's economy has been in a free fall mode for the last many years, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked inflation, making it almost impossible for a vast number of people to make ends meet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IMF Pakistan

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11Babar Azam Captaincy ResignIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon