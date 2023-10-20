close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65382.01 -247.23
Nifty (-0.48%)
19531.00 -93.70
Nifty Smallcap (-1.22%)
5957.60 -73.40
Nifty Midcap (-1.29%)
39811.70 -520.90
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43744.40 -10.10
Heatmap

Sri Lanka, IMF reach agreement for disbursal of 2nd tranche of bailout

The IMF has urged for agreement with creditors for debt treatment

IMF

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Colombo
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka and the IMF have reached a crucial staff-level agreement to release the second tranche of about USD 330 million out of the USD 2.9 billion bailout package which will help in the cash-strapped country's economic recovery.
The International Monetary Fund in March this year approved a 48-month, USD 2.9 billion extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to support Sri Lanka's economic policies and reforms.
The IMF mission that visited Sri Lanka for the first review of the global lender-supported Extended Fund Facility programme for the country noted that despite early signs of stabilisation, full economic recovery is not yet assured.
"Sri Lanka will have access to SDR 254 million (about US$330 million) in financing once the review is approved by IMF Management and IMF Executive Board," the IMF said in a release on Thursday.
The release of the second tranche at the conclusion of the first review of the facility approved in March is subject to approval by the IMF executive board in the period ahead, it said.
The IMF however said despite showing early signs of stabilisation the full economic recovery is not yet assured.
It stressed, Sri Lanka's external position has weakened as a result of prolonged debt restructuring discussions and reserve accumulation has slowed in recent months.
It said Sri Lanka needed to increase revenues and signal better governance by adopting needed tax measures.
The IMF has urged for agreement with creditors for debt treatment.
It said that delays in debt restructuring risk worsening the economic outlook for the country.
We urge all official creditors to move forward and agree on an appropriate debt treatment in line with financing assurances they provided, the statement said.
The IMF has noted that inflation is down from a peak of 70 per cent in September 2022 to 1.3 per cent in September 2023, gross international reserves increased by 1.5 bn dollars during March-June this year, and shortages of essentials have eased.

Also Read

Cooked for India: Why Greek cuisine should find place on your dinner table

IMF sets mid-September dates for Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout review

Sri Lankan Prez to call all-party meet on implementation of 13A: Minister

Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

Israel strikes hundreds of Hamas targets, destroys munition warehouses

US commitment to Ukraine a key issue as President Biden meets EU leaders

Announcements at USIBC meet to bolster US-India economic relations

Assessing nature of attacks, checking if Iran is involved: Pentagon

US, its allies working to build better future for West Asia: Prez Biden

While addressing reporters, Peter Breuer, senior IMF Sri Lanka mission chief, said Sri Lanka needed to perform more enabling the staff-level agreement to be submitted at the IMF executive committee meeting.
The first Implement by the authorities of the prior action that had been agreed in line with the programme's objectives.
Second, is the completion of the so-called financial assurance reviews which includes confirming whether adequate progress has been made with debt restructuring to give confidence that this restructuring will be concluded in a timely manner and also in line with the program debt targets.
Breuer said Sri Lanka suffered a revenue shortfall in 2023.
So clearly the objective is not to let that happen next year. To make up for that shortfall one of the objectives is to get to revenue that exceeds 12 per cent of the GDP.
Accordingly, measures will have to be implemented to achieve that objective, Sri Lanka is a country with one of the lowest tax takes in the world - that was a key contributor to the crisis especially when taxes were even lowered in 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : International Monetary Fund IMF and World Bank srilanka emergency sri lanka

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK Playing 11Richard Kettleborough | Virat KohliHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsAustralia vs Pakistan Preview

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon