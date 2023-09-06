Imran Khan's party decries 'tactics' to delay bail hearing in cypher case

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed disappointment over the tricks that are being played to delay the hearing of the cypher case of its Chief Imran Khan and alleged that it was an attempt to deprive him of the right to a fair trial and perpetuate his detention in Attock jail, Dawn reported.

In its meeting, the PTI Committee said that after the judge hearing the Cypher case had gone on week-long leave, the refusal to hear the bail application of their party Chief is a matter of great concern.

"Imran Khan's cases are the worst examples of discriminatory justice, as first he was awarded punishment in the false case of Toshakhana in an extraordinary haste by flouting the law and justice and now efforts are being made to deprive him of justice by making various tricks to delay the hearing of the cypher case," it stated.

The core committee said that the case of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also put on hold under the guise of the departure of the special judge, as per Dawn.

This came after the judge hearing the case had gone on leave until the end of the week, according to Dawn.

Although Khan's three-year jail term in the Toshakhana case has been suspended, he remains incarcerated in connection with the cypher case.

He had also filed a post-arrest bail plea in the special court, which had been fixed for hearing on September 2, with notices issued to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other relevant authorities.

However, on September 2, hearings on the pleas were adjourned till Monday since the validity of the special court was under scrutiny in the Islamabad High Court, reported Dawn.

Speaking to reporters outside the IHC on Monday, Khan's lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha said that when the legal team arrived in court, they found out that Judge Zulqarnain was on leave for a week.

Court sources said that Anti-terrorism Court judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, who was appointed to the special court hearing the cypher case against Mr Khan and his deputy Mr Qureshi, had obtained five days leave as his wife is suffering from cancer.