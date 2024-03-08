Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India busts trafficking racket duping people into fighting for Russia

The traffickers, operating across several Indian states, targeted people using social media platforms and through local agents, the CBI said in a statement

Indians tricked in russia

The men were deceived into military service in Russia (Photo: Screengrab)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India said it had busted a "major human trafficking network" which lured young men to Russia with the promise of jobs only to force them to fight in the war in Ukraine.
 
About 35 people have been sent to Russia in the scheme so far, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said late on Thursday, almost double the figure of 20 people that the Indian foreign ministry had earlier mentioned.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At least two men who went to Russia expecting to work as "helpers" in the army have died while fighting at the front, their families have said. The Indian Embassy in Russia confirmed one of those deaths.
 
The traffickers, operating across several Indian states, targeted people using social media platforms and through local agents, the CBI said in a statement.
 
"The trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at front bases in Russia-Ukraine War Zone against their wishes," the statement said, adding that some of the victims were also "grievously injured" in the war zone.
 
The CBI said searches were being conducted at a number of locations, including in the capital New Delhi and financial capital Mumbai, and cash amounting to 50 million rupees($605,000) had already been seized along with some documents and electronic records.
 
"Certain suspects have also been detained for questioning at various locations," it said.
The foreign ministry has said that every case of Indians being duped into fighting in the war had been "strongly taken up" with Moscow.
 
The Russian foreign ministry has not responded to requests for comment on the issue.
Thousands of people have died on both sides since Russia invaded Ukraine in Feb. 2022 in what Moscow termed a "special military operation".
 
New Delhi and Moscow have enjoyed a close relationship for decades and India has refused to condemn Russia over the war with Ukraine, urging the two sides to end the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
 

Also Read

Putin's crackdown casts a wide net, ensnaring LGBTQ+ community, lawyers

With Putin's reelection all but assured, Russian Oppn vows to undermine him

Women's Premier League: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

Despite pressure, we are largest economy of Europe: President Putin

Russian volunteers join Ukrainian ranks to fight against Putin's forces

Iran responsible for 'physical violence' that killed Mahsa Amini, says UN

As a woman, it was hard 'to 'make space' in father's PML-N: Maryam Nawaz

Families of those on missing Flight 370 still looking for answers

After months of warnings of famine in Gaza, children succumb to starvation

EAM Jaishankar, Secy-Gen of Japan's LDP discuss ways to strengthen ties

India has also stepped up its purchase of cheap Russian oil, much to the frustration of Western capitals.
Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine India Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon