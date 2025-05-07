Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 07:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / India has already agreed to drop its high tariffs to nothing: Donald Trump

India has already agreed to drop its high tariffs to nothing: Donald Trump

Last month, Trump had said that negotiations with India over a bilateral trade deal are coming along great

Donald Trump, Trump

In the past, Trump has called India tariff king and a big abuser (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New York/Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said India has agreed to drop its high tariffs to nothing.

I mean, India as an example, has one of the highest tariffs in the world. We're not going to put up with that, and they've agreed already to drop it. They'll drop it to nothing. They've already agreed. They would have never done that for anybody else but me, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump and visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke to reporters as they met in the Oval Office to discuss the US-Canada trade.

 

So we're going to put down some numbers and we're going to say our country is open for business and they're going to come in and they're going to pay for the privilege of being able to shop in the United States of America. It's very simple. It's very simple, he added.

In the past, Trump has called India tariff king and a big abuser.

Last month, Trump had said that negotiations with India over a bilateral trade deal are coming along great and he thinks we'll have a deal with India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

US trade deficit swells to record high amid rush to beat tariffs in March

global debt

Global debt hits record high of over $324 trillion: Banking trade group

Pope Francis, Popemobile

Pope Francis's last gift: Popemobile to become health clinic for Gaza

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor hours after historic defeat

Friedrich Merz

German MPs to vote again for Chancellor after Merz loses first ballot

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US India relations US trade deals Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVEIndian Army Strikes in PakistanCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayUS Marco Rubio on Indian StrikesBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorGold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon