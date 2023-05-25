close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indian-origin designer VAT scam mastermind jailed in UK for 20 years

An Indian-origin mastermind of a fake designer clothing scam, accused of trying to steal around GBP 97 million through VAT jailed for 20 years

Press Trust of India London
UK, United Kingdom

Photo: Reuters

3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An Indian-origin mastermind of a fake designer clothing scam, accused of trying to steal around GBP 97 million through VAT repayment claims on false exports of textiles and mobile phones with the help of a criminal gang, was on Thursday sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for tax fraud in the UK.

Sock manufacturer Arif Patel, 55, was found guilty last month in what Britain's tax department described as one of the country's largest ever "carousel" tax frauds.

Patel was found guilty of false accounting, conspiracy to cheat the public revenue, the onward sale of counterfeit clothing and money laundering following a 14-week trial at Chester Crown Court.

"Arif Patel lived a lavish lifestyle at the expense of the law-abiding majority. Tax crime is not victimless and fraudsters like this pair steal the money that funds the NHS [National Health Service] and other vital public services we all rely on, said Richard Las, Director of the Fraud Investigation Service at His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), which was part of a joint investigation with the local Lancashire police.

Patel and his gang imported and sold counterfeit clothes that would have been worth at least GBP 50 million had they been genuine and the proceeds were then used to buy property across Preston in northern England and London through offshore bank accounts.

A co-accused, 58-year-old Mohamed Jaffar Ali from Dubai, who was also found guilty of conspiracy to cheat HMRC and money laundering has also been sentenced on Friday to 11 years' imprisonment.

Also Read

Delhi excise policy scam case: K Kavitha's ex-auditor joins ED probe

Rising online frauds: Gurugram woman loses Rs 76 lakh in movie review scam

Tata considers Spain, Britain for EV battery plant for supply in Europe

Nirav Modi loses bid to go to UK Supreme Court against extradition to India

Delhi liquor scam: Manish Sisodia not named in chargesheet by CBI

Europe's AI rules are not for negotiation: EU's Breton on OpenAI threat

Indian nationals bag top spot on UK's skilled worker, student visa tally

Imran Khan, wife barred from leaving the country, says Pakistan media

Tipu Sultan's bedchamber sword creates new auction record in London

$300 mn of dividend income of oil firms stuck in Russia due to sanctions

"Arif Patel and Mohamed Jaffar Ali were at the heart of one of the biggest carousel tax frauds this country has ever seen and the severity of their crimes has been recognised by today's sentencing, said Eamonn O'Neill, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service at HMRC.

The UK tax department said in total, 26 members of the criminal empire have now been convicted and sentenced following six trials between 2011 and 2023, leading to jail terms totalling 147 years and seven months. More than GBP 78 million of the gang's assets have been restrained and the process to recover these proceeds of crime is in progress.

"Patel was sentenced in his absence, having remained in Dubai throughout the trial," said Andrew Fox, Senior Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

"The CPS will now pursue confiscation proceedings against the defendants, to prevent them enjoying the benefits of their criminal enterprise," he said.

The HMRC said that Patel's criminal enterprise relied on "dozens of lieutenants" around the UK, including professional enablers. This involved two chartered accountants from a Preston-based practice: Anil Hindocha, 69, from Preston, and Yogesh Patel, 66, from Aylesbury.

Earlier, Hindocha was jailed for 12 years and 10 months in 2014 after being found guilty of false accounting, conspiracy to cheat the tax department and money laundering. Yogesh Patel was jailed for five years and seven months for the same offences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Britain Scam

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Third round of layoffs at Meta impacts senior executives in India

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Modi will become PM; Cong won't secure present tally in LS: Amit Shah

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Indian-origin designer VAT scam mastermind jailed in UK for 20 years

UK, United Kingdom
3 min read

Modi govt's arrogance has destroyed parliamentary system: Congress

Congress
4 min read

Irdai to create state insurance plan mirroring SLBCs: Debasish Panda

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

Increased Russian crude flows to Asia are redrawing the world's oil map

oil shipment, crude oil, oil export
3 min read

Solar power investment set to surpass oil production spending this year

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy
2 min read

Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer

Pakistan Army
6 min read

US AAA credit rating may be downgraded by Fitch on debt-limit impasse

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon