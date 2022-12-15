JUST IN
370,000 pensioners filed life certificate using face authentication tech
Business Standard

Nirav Modi loses bid to go to UK Supreme Court against extradition to India

Fugitive jeweller and designer had fled India in early 2018, days before the details of his alleged role in large-scale fraud at the Punjab National Bank became public

Topics
Nirav Modi | PNB Scam | UK

BS Web Team 

Nirav Modi
File Photo: ANI

Fugitive Indian businessman Nirav Modi on Thursday lost his bid to take to the UK Supreme Court his fight against extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering, reported The Times of India.

"The appellant's application for permission to appeal to the supreme court is refused," Lord Justice Stuart Smith said in this statement. The rejection of his request means he is now closer than ever to being sent to India to face trial.

According to the news agency Reuters, the 51-year-old businessman from the state of Gujarat, who fled India in 2018 before details of his alleged involvement in Rs 11,000 crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank became public, had argued there is a high risk of suicide if he is extradited.

Nirav Modi had previously lost his appeal in today's hearing at the London High Court. After last month's verdict against him, he had the option to approach the UK Supreme Court, but only if the High Court agreed that the case has to do with general public importance.

The London High Court had stated, "We are far from satisfied that Mr Modi's mental state and the risk of suicide are such that it would be either unfair or oppressive to extradite him."

His uncle, Mehul Choksi, who has taken up citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda, is also accused of cheating PNB and wanted by Indian agencies.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 16:30 IST

