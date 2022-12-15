Nirav Modi loses bid to go to UK Supreme Court against extradition to India

Fugitive Indian businessman on Thursday lost his bid to take to the his fight against extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering, reported The Times of India.

"The appellant's application for permission to appeal to the is refused," Lord Justice Stuart Smith said in this statement. The rejection of his request means he is now closer than ever to being sent to India to face trial.

According to the news agency Reuters, the 51-year-old businessman from the state of Gujarat, who fled India in 2018 before details of his alleged involvement in Rs 11,000 crore fraud at the Bank became public, had argued there is a high risk of suicide if he is extradited.

had previously lost his appeal in today's hearing at the London . After last month's verdict against him, he had the option to approach the Supreme Court, but only if the agreed that the case has to do with general public importance.

The London had stated, "We are far from satisfied that Mr Modi's mental state and the risk of suicide are such that it would be either unfair or oppressive to extradite him."

His uncle, Mehul Choksi, who has taken up citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda, is also accused of cheating PNB and wanted by Indian agencies.