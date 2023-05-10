close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Interpol launches Identify Me to seek clues on cold cases of 22 dead women

The 22 women mostly met violent deaths. Their bodies, some dismembered, were found in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands over a span of 43 years the most recent in 2019

AP Paris
Interpol

Interpol

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 22 women mostly met violent deaths. Their bodies, some dismembered, were found in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands over a span of 43 years the most recent in 2019. Police say some showed signs of abuse or starvation.

But who they were is unknown, frustrating detectives' hunts for their killers.

Police hope that may change with the launch Wednesday of Operation Identify Me. The international appeal with Interpol is seeking public help to put names to the women.

Such a breakthrough would, at a minimum, enable police to no longer have to identify the victims by their distinguishing features or apparel "the woman with the flower tattoo," "the woman with the artificial nails" or locations where their remains were discovered.

The oldest of the cold cases, The girl in the parking lot, dates back to 1976. Her body was found along the A12 highway in the Netherlands. She is believed to have been between 13 and 20 years old when she died.

Interpol, the international police liaison organisation based in Lyon, France, distributed black-and-white facial reconstructions of some of the victims. Hers showed a young woman with long, dark hair and bright eyes.

Also Read

UN committee calls for probe into Xinjiang Uyghur human rights violations

German police conduct countrywide raids, arrests 25 to avert coup: Report

Germany busts plot to put ex-royal back in power, detains 25 people

Hockey World Cup final, Germany vs Belgium: Germans out to stop Red Lions

Europe open for international trade, says German Chancellor Scholz

Chicago Mayor issues emergency declaration in response to migrant influx

Internet across Pakistan to remain suspended for indefinite period: PTA

Pak anti-corruption watchdog seeks 14-day physical remand of Imran Khan

China pulls off its Afghan investment gambit after a delayed start

PTI claims there is a plot to blame party for vandalism in Pakistan

In a statement that quoted Dutch, German and Belgian police, Interpol said some of the women are believed to have come from Eastern Europe and that their bodies were possibly left in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany to confound investigations.

Most of the 22 victims died violently, and some were also abused or starved before they died," Dutch police said.

Police hope that learning their names might also provide evidence about possible perpetrators. It might also allow them to establish whether any of the cases are linked.

In similar investigations, establishing the victim's identity ultimately has led to the arrest of a suspect," said Anja Allendorf of the German police.

Interpol is making details about each case public on its website, at www.interpol.int/IM. As well as facial reconstructions of some of the women, it also includes images of jewellery and other items found with their remains, and contact forms for people who may have any information about the cases.

Susan Hitchin, who coordinates Interpol's DNA unit, said identifying the women could help bring closure to their family members.

It's horrendous to go all these years without having any news, not knowing what's happened. And however dreadful it may be to get that confirmation that their loved one has died, it is part of an important process in order to grieve and to move forward," she said in a phone interview.

Hopefully a member of the public will able to bring some new elements that the police can use that will ultimately provide the identity to these victims and ideally help lead to the perpetrator, if there is one.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Interpol Murder

First Published: May 10 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Interpol launches Identify Me to seek clues on cold cases of 22 dead women

Interpol
3 min read

Chicago Mayor issues emergency declaration in response to migrant influx

migrants, workers, jobs, population, poverty
2 min read

Karnataka elections 2023: Violent incidents reported in at least 3 places

Credit: Flickr/Soumyadeep Paul (Photo is licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

Internet across Pakistan to remain suspended for indefinite period: PTA

Pakistan flag
2 min read

India on path to be 3rd largest economy: MSME Min urges industry to invest

Union minister Narayan Rane
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Imran Khan arrested from Islamabad High Court premises in corruption case

Imran Khan
6 min read

US Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards E Jean Carroll $5 mn

Donald Trump
4 min read

Imran Khan to face Pakistan court after his arrest sparks violence

Imran Khan
4 min read

Pakistan keen to pay for more Russian oil imports with Chinese Yuan

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

PTI to move SC against Court upholding Imran Khan's arrest: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon