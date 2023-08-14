Intuit executive Alex Chriss to become president and CEO of PayPal

Intuit executive Alex Chriss will become the president and CEO of digital payments company PayPal next month.

Chriss will take over the CEO post from Dan Schulman, who told PayPal's board in February that he planned to retire at the end of the year. Schulman will stay on PayPal's board until its next annual shareholders meeting in May 2024.

In January PayPal announced that it would cut about 7 per cent of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, due to challenging macro-economic conditions.

Chriss, who has worked at Intuit for 19 years, has served as executive vice president and general manager of Intuit's small business and self-employed group since January 2019. He led Intuit's USD 12 billion acquisition of Mailchimp in 2021. Other Intuit products include TurboTax and Credit Karma.

Chriss will also join PayPal's board, effective September 27.

PayPal Holdings Inc., which is based in San Jose, California, is the parent of Venmo, Xoom and Honey, among other brands. Its share rose 2 per cent in Monday morning trading.

Also Read Delhi High Court's Paypal order to impact fintech compliance costs PayPal rolls out dollar stablecoin to boost digital tokens for payments PayPal ruling may help India in FATF review of anti-black money regime KKR to buy up to $44 bln of PayPal's 'buy now-pay later' loans in Europe Explained: How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data Pharma major Lupin gets USFDA approval for its generic antibiotic Ford lures Apple executive to run new unit selling software subscriptions Zuckerberg's real threat is still TikTok, rather than former Twitter Search efforts in Hawaii starting to move a little faster: Official India's G20 presidency is proof of its rise as world power: US Congressman