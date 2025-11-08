Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump signals no shutdown compromise as senators schedule weekend session

President Donald Trump made clear Saturday that he is unlikely to compromise any time soon with Democrats who are demanding an extension of the Affordable Care Act tax credits

AP Washington
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Senators are working through the weekend for the first time since the government shutdown began more than a month ago, hoping to find a bipartisan resolution that has eluded them as federal workers have gone unpaid, airlines have been forced to cancel flights and SNAP benefits have been delayed for millions of Americans.

As the weekend session was set to begin Saturday, it was uncertain whether Republicans and Democrats could make any headway toward reopening the government and breaking a partisan impasse that has now lasted 39 days.

President Donald Trump made clear Saturday that he is unlikely to compromise any time soon with Democrats who are demanding an extension of the Affordable Care Act tax credits, posting on social media that it is the worst Healthcare anywhere in the world. He suggested Congress send money directly to people to buy insurance.

 

Senate Republican leaders have signaled an openness to an emerging proposal from a small group of moderate Democrats to end the shutdown in exchange for a later vote on the Obamacare subsidies.

Sen Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., who is leading the talks among moderates, said Friday evening that Democrats need another path forward after Republicans rejected an offer from Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York to reopen the government and extend the subsidies for a year. We're working on it, she said.

Moderates continue to negotiate  Shaheen and others, negotiating among themselves and with some rank-and-file Republicans, have been discussing bills that would pay for parts of government food aid, veterans programs and the legislative branch, among other things and extend funding for everything else until December or January. The agreement would only come with the promise of a future health care vote, rather than a guarantee of extended subsidies.

It was unclear whether enough Democrats would support such a plan. Even with a deal, Trump appears unlikely to support an extension of the health benefits. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., also said this week that he would not commit to a health vote.

Republican leaders only need five additional votes to fund the government, and the group involved in the talks has ranged from 10 to 12 Democratic senators.

Some Republicans have said they are open to extending the COVID-19-era tax credits as premiums could skyrocket for millions of people, but they want new limits on who can receive the subsidies.

We have had really good discussions with a lot of the Democrats," said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

Republicans eye new package of bills  Trump wants Republicans to end the shutdown quickly and scrap the filibuster, which requires 60 Senate votes for most legislation, so they can bypass Democrats altogether. Vice President JD Vance, a former Ohio senator, endorsed the idea in an online post Saturday, saying Republicans who want to keep the filibuster are wrong.

Republicans have rejected Trump's call, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., is eyeing a bipartisan package that mirrors the proposal the moderate Democrats have been sketching out. What Thune, who has refused to negotiate, might promise on health care is unknown.

The package would replace the House-passed legislation that the Democrats have rejected 14 times since the shutdown began October 1. The current bill would only extend government funding until November 21.

A choice for Democrats  A test vote on new legislation could come in the next few days if Thune decides to move forward.

Then Democrats would have a crucial choice: Keep fighting for a meaningful deal on extending the subsidies that expire in January, while prolonging the pain of the shutdown? Or vote to reopen the government and hope for the best as Republicans promise an eventual health care vote, but not a guaranteed outcome.

After a caucus meeting Thursday, most Democrats suggested they would continue to hold out for Trump and Republican leaders to agree to negotiations.

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said Democrats are obviously not unanimous but without something on health care, the vote is very unlikely to succeed.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said they need to stand strong after overwhelming Democratic victories on Election Day and demand an extension of the subsidies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump US govt shutdown US government shutdown

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

