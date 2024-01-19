The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Pakistan's drone attack on non-Iranian villagers on the border of the two nations, calling it "unbalanced and unacceptable."

It said Iran adheres to the policy of "good neighbourliness and brotherhood" between two nations and does not allow enemies to strain the ties between Tehran and Islamabad.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns Pakistan's unbalanced and unacceptable drone attack on non-Iranian villagers on the border of the two countries," the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"At the same time, the Islamic Republic of Iran adheres to the policy of good neighbourliness and brotherhood between the two nations and the two governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan. It does not allow enemies to strain the amicable and brotherly relations of Tehran and Islamabad," it added.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement comes after Pakistan said that it has launched missile strikes into Iran and that "a number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation," codenamed "Marg Bar Sarmachar." Pakistan's action came after Iran carried out strikes on a terrorist group in Balochistan.

In the statement, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Iran considers the security of its people and its territorial integrity as a 'red line' and expects the Pakistani government to adhere to its obligations in preventing the establishment of bases and deployment of terrorist groups on its soil.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the security of its people and its territorial integrity as a red line and strongly expects the friendly and brotherly government of Pakistan to adhere to its obligations in preventing the establishment of bases and the deployment of armed terrorist groups on its soil," Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In the statement, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Border Taskforce of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force situated in Sistan and Baluchistan province on Tuesday took "preventive action" against a terrorist group preparing to infiltrate the territory of Iran to carry out "another terrorist operation similar to the criminal and terrorist attack in Rask."

It further said, "The action was carried out against the terrorist group's barracks and headquarters located in the heights of the region, kilometres away from residential areas--a procedure which is part of the inherent duties of the border forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to "proportionately deal" with any "imminent terrorist threat" against the people and citizens of the country."

In the statement, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "It is emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran differentiates between Pakistan's friendly and brotherly government and armed terrorists."

It further said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran always adheres to its policy of good neighbourliness and does not allow its enemies and terrorist allies to strain these relations, especially when the genocide and crimes of the Zionist regime are the foremost issues affecting the Islamic world."

After Iran carried out missile and drone strikes to destroy two "important headquarters" of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Pakistan, which Islamabad said killed two children and injured three girls, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in a statement said that it had undertaken a series of "highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Siestan-o-Baluchistan.

"A number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation codenamed "Marg Bar Sarmachar," it said. Pakistan's military action comes after it condemned Tuesday's strike by Iran, which it said killed two children.

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry said that in its engagements with the neighbouring country Iran over the last several years, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani-origin terrorists who called themselves "Sarmachars" on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran.

Pakistan said it also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists.

"However, because of a lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning's action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so-called Sarmachars," it said.

The statement said, "This action is a manifestation of Pakistan's unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats. The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred.