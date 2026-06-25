Iran, India discuss boosting energy ties as trade prospects reopen: Report

Iran and India discussed strengthening energy cooperation and trade during a meeting between their oil ministers on the sidelines of a BRICS energy ministers gathering in India, the Iranian oil ministry's news outlet Shana reported on Thursday.

Last week, Iran and the United States signed an interim deal, after which Washington issued a temporary license for the export of Iranian energy products.

India has historically been an important buyer of Iranian crude, but suspended imports in 2019 following the re-imposition of US sanctions on the export of Iranian oil.