Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 08:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran's enriched uranium will be turned over to US or destroyed, says Trump

Iran's enriched uranium will be turned over to US or destroyed, says Trump

Trump said this decision will be taken in 'conjunction and collaboration' with Iran, signalling Tehran's relaxing its stand as the two countries attempt to reach a peace agreement

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India US
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said Iran's enriched uranium can be turned and destroyed in the US, but his preference is for it to be destroyed "in place" or at "another acceptable location," under the supervision of the IAEA.

Trump's comment marks a shift in his repeated statements that Iran hand over its enriched uranium to the US as a sticking point of any potential deal.

"The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

 

On Monday, Trump said negotiations with Iran to end the war were progressing "nicely" and urged countries involved in the peace talks to sign on to the Abraham Accords, which deal with establishing diplomatic, economic and security ties between Israel and Arab nations.

He said it would be an honour to have Iran as a signatory to the Accords.

Also Read

stock market live updates, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Kospi hits new high; US launches strikes at Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur

Rubio speaks to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov; discuss Ukraine, Iran

US Senate, US Capitol

Democrats feud over stock trading amid anti-corruption push against Trump

President Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico

Mexico prez sees 'no issue' hosting Iran's World Cup team during tournament

Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian orders restoration of internet access

"...after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords," Trump said, adding that it may be accepted if one or two have a reason for not doing so.

Among the negotiators, the UAE and Bahrain are already members of the Accords, and Trump expects Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt and Jordan to sign up.

On criticism of the possible deal with Iran from within the Republican party, Trump asserted that the draft under negotiation was the "exact opposite" of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) finalised under the then President Barack Obama.

"The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal. It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran. No, I don't do deals like that," Trump said.

"It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all - Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before - And nobody wants that," he said in a separate post on Truth Social.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Russia, Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine war

Missile and drone strikes kill 8 in Russia, Ukraine amid escalation

As the British public goes to the polls in local elections on Thursday, rising bond yields are an ominous signal for the government, which is bracing for a bruising outcome in the vote

Strategists warn yields to stay high even if West Asia conflict ends

Ferrari

Ferrari bets on €500,000 EV Luce amid uncertain sports car demand

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Quad meet on Tuesday: West Asia crisis, energy security in focus

Pope Leo XIV, Robert Francis Prevost, Robert Francis, Pope Leo XIV, Pope

Pope Leo seeks strict AI rules, warns against profit-driven race

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayTwisha Sharma CaseDividend Stocks TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickQ4 Results TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance