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Home / World News / Iran slams US attacks on vessels with Indian crew, cites security risks

Iran slams US attacks on vessels with Indian crew, cites security risks

Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them led to the death of three Indian seafarers

ship, vessel, tanker

Representative Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 8:24 PM IST

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Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Friday criticised the US attacks on merchant ships with Indian crew, saying such actions "threaten global peace and security".
 
Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them led to the death of three Indian seafarers.
 
Baqaei also extended condolences to the bereaved families and the Indian government in a post on X. "We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government."
 
He urged the international community to hold the US accountable, adding that its conduct "continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering the freedom of navigation."
 
 
He further said that the incidents "stand as clear evidence of America's ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy."
 
India on Friday summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks and told him that the American military's "lethal and deadly" strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman are "unacceptable".
 
India has described the attacks on commercial vessels as "deeply worrisome" and it has strongly taken up the matter with the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US Iran tensions Iran

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 8:24 PM IST

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