Iran warns US will bitterly regret precedent after submarine sinks frigate

Iran warns US will bitterly regret precedent after submarine sinks frigate

The comment by Abbas Araghchi represents the first Iranian government acknowledged of the sinking of the IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean

us iran, us flag, iran flag

Iran's foreign minister said Thursday that America "will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set" | Image: Canva/Free

AP Dubai
Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 12:12 PM IST
Iran's foreign minister said Thursday that America "will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set" after a US submarine sank an Iranian frigate off the coast of Sri Lanka.

The comment by Abbas Araghchi represents the first Iranian government acknowledged of the sinking of the IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean.

Araghchi made the comment on X, saying "the US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran's shores."  "Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning," he wrote. "Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set.

 

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

