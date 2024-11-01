Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Production of iron ore, manganese ore, primary aluminium rises in H1FY25

Production of iron ore, manganese ore, primary aluminium rises in H1FY25

Iron ore accounts for about 70 per cent of the total mineral production by value. Production of iron ore was 274 million tonne in 2023-24

Steel industry, Iron and steel industry

India is the second largest aluminium producer, among top ten producers of refined copper and fourth largest iron ore producer in the worldPhoto: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The production of iron ore, manganese ore and primary aluminium increased in the first six months of the ongoing financial year, government data showed.

As per provisional data, production of iron ore rose 5.5 per cent to 135 million tonne (MT) in April-September FY25 over 128 MT in the year-ago period.

Output of manganese ore increased by 6.2 per cent to 1.7 MT in April-September from 1.6 MT during the corresponding period of previous fiscal year, the mines ministry said in a statement.

In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production in April-September rose by 1.2 per cent to 20.90 lakh tonne (LT) from 20.66 LT in the year-ago period.

 

"During the same comparative period, refined copper production has grown by 4.6 per cent from 2.39 LT to 2.50 LT," the ministry said.

Iron ore accounts for about 70 per cent of the total mineral production by value. Production of iron ore was 274 million tonne in 2023-24.

More From This Section

Jet fuel

Jet fuel price hiked 3.3%, commercial LPG rises Rs 62 per cylinder

Google

Tech giants generate over Rs 60,000 crore in advertising revenue FY24

India-Saudi Arabia flag

India, Saudi Arabia exploring collaboration in fintech, energy efficiency

Scotch, Whisky

Why did liquor demand drop for the first time since Covid in Sep quarter?

Gifts received by CoinSwitch staffers

Inflation fails to dim Diwali spirit as brands curate affordable hampers

Continued growth in production of iron ore in the current financial year reflects the robust demand conditions in the user industry viz. steel. Coupled with growth in aluminium and copper, these trends point towards continued strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive and machinery.

India is the second largest aluminium producer, among top ten producers of refined copper and fourth largest iron ore producer in the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NMDC

NMDC looking to explore mining opportunities for critical minerals abroad

mineral mining

Centre asks Telangana govt to auction at least six mineral blocks by Jun 30

iron ore

China's 2024 iron ore imports seen to be around 1.17-1.18 bn metric tons

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 live updates

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 1: Jadeja gets his 3rd, NZ 192/6 at tea

Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki logo

Auto majors Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra report best-ever October sales

Topics : iron ore miners aluminium import

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon