World leaders congratulate Starmer after Labour's victory in UK election

We will continue the work begun with the UK for our bilateral cooperation, for peace and security in Europe, for the climate and for AI, said French President while congratulating Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Keir Starmer-led Labour Party won a huge majority in UK's parliamentary election. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters London
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Keir Starmer will be Britain's next prime minister after his centre-left Labour Party won a huge majority in a parliamentary election, ending 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative government.
 
Here are some reactions to the news:
 
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY ON X: "Congratulations to @Keir_Starmer and @UKLabour on their convincing election victory. Ukraine and the United Kingdom have been and will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin. We will continue to defend and advance our common values of life, freedom, and a rules-based international order...
"I am grateful to my good friend @RishiSunak for the UK government's steadfast support under his leadership. Challenger tanks, Storm Shadow missiles, F-16 training for our pilots, and the first bilateral security cooperation agreement are just a few of our shared achievements that Ukraine will never forget."
 
FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON ON X: "Congratulations Sir @Keir_Starmer on your victory. Pleased with our first discussion. We will continue the work begun with the UK for our bilateral cooperation, for peace and security in Europe, for the climate and for AI."
 
NORWEGIAN PRIME MINISTER JONAS GAHR STOERE TO NTB NEWS AGENCY: "Voters have given the British Labour Party a historically strong mandate to change its course, give people in Great Britain more money in their pockets and strengthen state schools and the National Health Service. I wish Starmer the very best and good luck with a very important job."
 

URSULA VON DER LEYEN, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION, ON X: "Congratulation @Keir_Starmer on your electoral victory. I look forward to working with you in a constructive partnership to address common challenges and strengthen European security."
 
ROBERTA METSOLA, PRESIDENT OF THE EU PARLIAMENT, ON X: "Congratulations @Keir_Starmer! The relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom is rooted in our shared values and longstanding friendship. As allies and partners, it is in our common interest to continue working closely together."
 
CHARLES MICHEL, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL: "Congratulations Keir Starmer on a historic election victory in the UK. The European Union and the UK are crucial partners, co-operating in all areas of mutual interest for our citizens. I look forward to working with you and your government in this new cycle for the UK. See you soon in the European Political Community meeting on 18 July in the UK where we will discuss common challenges, including stability, security, energy and migration."
 
IRISH PRIME MINISTER SIMON HARRIS IN A STATEMENT: "Keir Starmer has brought the Labour Party a comprehensive victory. I congratulate him and his candidates and I look forward to working together as close neighbours and friends.
"The relationship between Ireland and the UK is deeply consequential for all people across these islands... I look forward to early engagement with the incoming Prime Minister..."
 
AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE TO REPORTERS: "We have a strong relationship between our two countries, but in Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner and so many others who I am very familiar with in the British Labour Party, I look forward very much to working with them. They have very similar views to us on a range of issues. I'm sure we'll work closely on AUKUS, where we worked very closely as well with the former government."
 
CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU ON X: "Congratulations, @Keir_Starmer, on a historic UK election victory. Lots of work ahead to build a more progressive, fair future for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Let's get to it, my friend."
 
NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER CHRISTOPHER LUXON ON X: "Congratulations @Keir_Starmer on your election victory. New Zealand and the UK are great friends and can do so much more together. I look forward to working on every opportunity together as prime ministers. Thank you @RishiSunak for your service to your nation and friendship to New Zealand."

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

