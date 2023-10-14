close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Israel-Hamas conflict may pose hurdles to Economic Corridor timelines: GTRI

GTRI said the conflict could derail the prospect of a historic peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a crucial linchpin in the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) framework

Hamas, Israel

Photo: X @ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict may lead to delays and complications in the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor project, according to think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).
It said while the conflict's immediate consequences are confined to Israel and Gaza, its ripple effects throughout the Middle East cannot be underestimated.
GTRI said the conflict could derail the prospect of a historic peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a crucial linchpin in the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) framework.
Although Saudi Arabia and Israel have historically maintained no formal diplomatic ties, recent years have witnessed signs of a thaw, with negotiations underway for normalisation, GTRI Co-Founder Ajay Srivastava said, adding that the war may derail any progress made.
"The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict may disrupt the project's timelines and outcomes, marking a pivotal juncture in the development of this ambitious economic corridor. While the war's direct impact remains regional, the geopolitical consequences reverberate far beyond, with potential consequences for the proposed corridor," he added.
IMEEC, a proposed economic corridor, aims to boost economic development by fostering connectivity and economic integration between Asia, the Persian Gulf, and Europe.
The envisioned corridor would span from India to Europe, passing through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Greece.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this was signed during the G20 summit in New Delhi last month, with participation from governments such as India, the US, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union.
The project's key goal is to enhance transportation and communication links between Europe and Asia, and it is often viewed as the response to China's Belt and Road Initiative.
Srivastava added that the disruption in the Middle East, a vital link in this corridor, may lead to delays and complications in the project's execution.

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Head of Hamas's Air Force killed in airstrike, says IDF

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

Iran Prez, Saudi Crown Prince hold 1st call since ties mended, discuss war

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

US defence secy to visit Israel to discuss military aid following attack

Death of Indian-origin athlete in Singapore: Coach failed to check health

Lanka-India ferry service will help develop trade, culture: Wickremesinghe

Afghanistan: 7 killed, 15 injured in suicide attack at mosque in Baghlan

Head of Hamas's Air Force killed in airstrike: Israeli Defence Forces

Hamas releases footage of Israeli children held hostage during attack

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Palestine Hamas economic corridors Middle East Europe India

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK LiveGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon