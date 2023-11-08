Sensex (0.05%)
Israel introduces new national centre for monitoring movement of drones

The centre assists the security and civilian effort in the "Iron Swords" war and also operates drones to identify and locate dropped launches

Drones

The new project aims to qualify the airspace in Israel to support the air traffic of drones for public use

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 11:04 PM IST
For the first time in Israel the management of the movement of drones/UAVs throughout the country will be directed through a national control and control centre.
The Ministry of Transportation, which leads the national drone project, established a command and control centre to manage the national aerial image of drone movement.
The centre assists the security and civilian effort in the "Iron Swords" war and also operates drones to identify and locate dropped launches, collect information for the security and rescue forces, and more.
The new project aims to qualify the airspace in Israel to support the air traffic of drones for public use, and to support the development and implementation of ground-breaking technologies of the drone industry in Israel and around the world. With the outbreak of the "Iron Swords" war, the project's activities were adjusted to support the security and rescue forces.
As part of the activity, the aerial situational picture of the drone movement is managed through a central command and control system, with the aim of preventing situations of interception or blocking of a drone in operational activity, and to reduce the risk to the movement of aircraft in the sky.
The project operates through 8 civilian companies a fleet of drones for missions received from emergency, security and rescue bodies. The activity helps in monitoring civilian damage centres in the field, identifying and locating dropped missiles, collecting information and assisting the security and rescue forces. Also, the activity helps in identifying disturbances, escorting security forces and directing them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Drones Israel-Palestine Gaza border clash

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

