Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 07:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Tense calm in Tel Aviv as Israelis brace for more Iranian missile strikes

Tense calm in Tel Aviv as Israelis brace for more Iranian missile strikes

Uneasy Israelis huddled over their phones for updates about the escalating conflict with Iran, while still trying to go about their lives and enjoy a bit of sunshine

Iran attach, Israel attack on iran, strike

A palpable tension settled over an eerily quiet Tel Aviv on Saturday as residents anticipated another round of missiles to be fired from Iran | Image: Reuters

AP Tel Aviv
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A palpable tension settled over an eerily quiet Tel Aviv on Saturday as residents anticipated another round of missiles to be fired from Iran, which is under intense attack from the Israeli military.

Iran's retaliatory strikes late Friday a barrage of drones and missiles mostly shot down by Israel's defences killed at least three people in the greater Tel Aviv area, and wounded dozens.

Most stores and restaurants were closed the next day across the Mediterranean city, though some ice cream shops remained open. A smattering of people gathered with friends in parks, while staying close to public bomb shelters. Tel Aviv's beaches, normally packed, had fewer sunbathers.

 

Uneasy Israelis huddled over their phones for updates about the escalating conflict with Iran, while still trying to go about their lives and enjoy a bit of sunshine. 

It just feels very unknown, said Lindsay Schragen, an architect in Tel Aviv.

Also Read

Israel strike

Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israel strikes Iran's defense ministry, Tehran responds with missile barrage

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Owaisi urges EAM Jaishankar to evacuate Indians stranded in Iran, Iraq

Iran-Israel war

Israeli military targets Iran's defence ministry in fresh wave of strikes

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel-Iran Highlights: Israeli planes to be soon over Iran, says Benjamin Netanyahu

Keir Starmer

UK sends fighter jets to protect its military bases over Iran threat

After more than 20 months of war between Israel and Hamas, Israelis are used to government requests for them to go to bomb shelters when sirens are activated.

But those episodes usually last about 10 minutes, whereas conflict with the much more powerful Iranian army means attacks last significantly longer, requiring families to spend hours in bomb shelters. Still, many people expressed gratitude for Israel's early warning systems, including cellphone notifications, and the robust shelter infrastructure in the city.

Schragen, who moved to Israel from New Jersey eight years ago, said it was difficult for her family and friends in the US to understand how she spent the night dashing for a bomb shelter and then the next afternoon hanging with friends in the park.

My mom keeps calling me and asking if I'm in the shelter, but no, I'm here, outside, she said. Somehow we're able to preserve some normalcy.

Over the decades, Israel has developed a sophisticated air defence system capable of detecting incoming fire and deploying only if the projectile is headed toward a population centre or sensitive military or civilian infrastructure. Israeli leaders say the system isn't 100 per cent guaranteed, but credit it with preventing serious damage and countless casualties.

Israel's attack on Iran was much more intense and caused significantly more damage. Israel said its hundreds of strikes on Iran over the past two days killed a number of top generals, nine senior scientists and experts involved in Iran's nuclear programme.

Iran's UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded.

Israel said the surprise attack was necessary before Iran got any closer to building an atomic weapon. The Israeli attack threw into disarray talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran's rapidly developing nuclear program.

As the Iranian attack ensued, hospitals across Israel moved intensive-care patients into underground parking lots converted for such emergencies.

Sheba Medical Center, in Ramat Gan, has room for hundreds of patients in its underground facility east of Tel Aviv. Over the past 48 hours, the hospital has moved dozens of patients, including premature babies, into the protected underground area.

I told my wife I never want my child to be born into such a reality, said Eliran Bar, the father of a three-week-old premature baby in the intensive care unit. I really hope it will end soon.

Saturday was mostly quiet in Israel, though many people were preparing for another night of missiles.

Shaun Katz, a 32-year-old lawyer from Tel Aviv, packed a bag with camping mattresses, water bottles, and bananagrams, his favorite game, to pass the time.

We don't know how this goes on or how it plays out, but this may have been the best chance to neutralize the Iranian threat, Katz said. I usually would take the option to de-escalate, but I don't know if that option is on the table, and this may be the best chance we've got to stop them from getting a nuclear weapon.

Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only, though its uranium enrichment has reached near weapons-grade levels, according to the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency.

Others in the Tel Aviv area, where several buildings were destroyed, were more worried about what comes next.

My wife, she is Israeli, she's very, very anxious and she wants to leave as soon as possible, said Howard Alansteen, an American living in Israel. She's talking about going over the bridge to Jordan. She was talking about getting on a ferry to Cyprus. She's taking about going to Eliat. She is really upset.

Zhenya Kuperman, a 20-year-old chef from Givatayim, a suburb east of Tel Aviv, said she had many friends who were too scared to leave their homes all day, but it helped her to come out and see people.

Even with all the pressure, all we need is to be together, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Putin, Trump

Putin, Trump discuss West Asia, Ukraine talks on phone call, says Kremlin

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, Jack Ma

China misused Interpol's red notice, used Jack Ma to pressure exile abroad

US Iran,

US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled after Israel's strikes on Tehran

Iran attach, Israel attack on iran, strike

Miscalculation by Iran led to Israeli strikes' extensive toll: Officials

Gun, Pistol

Two US lawmakers shot at home in Minnesota; mayor, police confirm attack

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict israel US-Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon