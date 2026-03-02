Monday, March 02, 2026 | 07:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Israel strikes Lebanese capital Beirut after Hezbollah fires missiles

Israel strikes Lebanese capital Beirut after Hezbollah fires missiles

Hezbollah said in a statement that the strikes were carried out in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei

Israeli military said it intercepted a projectile that crossed the border and that several others fell in open areas

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 7:12 AM IST
Israel launched a barrage of strikes on Lebanon's capital, Beirut, after the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired missiles across the border early Monday.

It was the first time in more than a year that Hezbollah has claimed a strike against Israel. The Israeli military said it intercepted a projectile that crossed the border and that several others fell in open areas. No injuries or damage were reported.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the strikes were carried out in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and for "repeated Israeli aggressions.

 

10 people killed as protests at US missions rock cities across Pakistan

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 7:11 AM IST

