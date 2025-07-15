Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 07:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US Supreme Court allows Trump to cut nearly 1,400 Education Department jobs

With the three liberal justices in dissent, the court on Monday paused an order from US District Judge Myong Joun in Boston, who issued a preliminary injunction reversing the layoffs

US supreme court

US Supreme Court is allowing President Trump to layoff employees from the Education department |(Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

The Supreme Court is allowing President Donald Trump to put his plan to dismantle the Education Department back on track and go through with laying off nearly 1,400 employees.

With the three liberal justices in dissent, the court on Monday paused an order from US District Judge Myong Joun in Boston, who issued a preliminary injunction reversing the layoffs and calling into question the broader plan.

The layoffs will likely cripple the department, Joun wrote. A federal appeals court refused to put the order on hold while the administration appealed.

The high court action enables the administration to resume work on winding down the department, one of Trump's biggest campaign promises.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

