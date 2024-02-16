Sensex (    %)
                        
Israeli govt approves operations of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite services

The Starlink company, owned and operated by SpaceX, operates communication services that include broadband internet via satellites and independent of communication centers located on the ground

ANI Middle East
Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

Israel's Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi gave the green light for Starlink, the satellite giant owned by Elon Musk, to operate in the country for the first time.
The Ministry of Communications said that this means the country's local authorities, emergency departments, government bodies and more, will be able to "continue to consume advanced communication services with broadband, even in case of wired and cellular communication failures."
In addition, the Minister of Communications and the representatives of the company reached agreements regarding the entry of Starlink into the Gaza Strip. Today the security officials approved the introduction of one such unit to a field hospital of the United Arab Emirates in Rafah. Starlink's high-speed, low-latency connections will allow conference calls with other hospitals and real-time remote diagnoses.
The Starlink company, owned and operated by SpaceX, operates communication services that include broadband internet via satellites and independent of communication centers located on the ground.

Topics : Elon Musk israel Space mining SpaceX SpaceX satellite

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

