Israeli strikes kill family of 6, Hamas spokesman Abdel Qanoua in Gaza

Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas last week, launching a surprise wave of strikes that killed hundreds of Palestinians

Another strike near Gaza City killed four children and their parents, according to the emergency service of Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israeli strikes overnight and into Thursday killed a family of six and a Hamas spokesman in the Gaza Strip.

A strike hit the tent where Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua was staying in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza, killing him, according to Basem Naim, another Hamas official.

Another strike near Gaza City killed four children and their parents, according to the emergency service of Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas last week, launching a surprise wave of strikes that killed hundreds of Palestinians. It has vowed to escalate the offensive if Hamas does not release hostages, disarm and leave the territory.

 

Hamas has said it will only release the remaining 59 hostages 24 of whom are believed to be alive in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

