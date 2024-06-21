Japan imposes trade curbs on Chinese firms for backing Ukraine war

Japan imposed trade restrictions on China-based companies as part of a fresh round of sanctions against individuals and groups supporting Russia's war on Ukraine, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.



The new sanctions also target firms in India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. It marks the first time Japan has imposed sanctions on China-based firms in connection with the war in Ukraine, according to Japan's foreign ministry.



Targeted firms include Hong Kong-based Asia Pacific Links Ltd, which provided microchips for Russian drones, and China-based Yilufa Electronics Limited.



The sanctions, which are in line with previous measures imposed by other countries including the United States, forbid Japanese companies from exporting to the targeted firms.

