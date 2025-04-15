Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Japan's population falls by half a million, marking 14th year of decline

Japan's population falls by half a million, marking 14th year of decline

Overall population dropped by 550,000 from the previous year to 123.8 million in 2024, extending the streak of declines, according to data as of October 2024 released by Internal Affairs Ministry

population, japan, japanese

An intersection in Shibuya. Japan’s population woes mirror broader global patterns | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Erica Yokoyama
 
Japan’s population contracted by half a million last year, underscoring the country’s mounting challenges in tackling labor shortages and financing its social security system with a shrinking tax base. 
The overall population dropped by 550,000 from the previous year to 123.8 million in 2024, extending the streak of declines to 14 years, according to data as of October 2024 released Monday by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. The number of Japanese nationals alone declined by 898,000, the steepest fall since comparable records began in 1950. 
 
The data serve as another reminder of Japan’s bleak demographic outlook, raising alarms over the sustainability of its social welfare system as the number of contributors dwindles. The number of people aged 15 to 64 — the core of the labor force — fell by 224,000 to 73.7 million, intensifying the fiscal strain on a nation already carrying the highest debt-to-GDP ratio among developed economies.
 
 
Data also show that Japan’s child population declined by 343,000 to 13.8 million, or a record-low 11.2% of the total. That drop follows labor ministry figures released in February that showed births fell to a new historic low, amplifying concerns over the long-term future of domestic industries amid a dwindling supply of new workers.

Also Read

japan share stock market, japanese stocks, japan

Japan presses US for swift tariff talks amid rising business losses

Yen, Japan Currency

Japan must strengthen yen, but shouldn't sell treasuries over US tariffs

PremiumIndian flag, India, flag, tiranga, tricolour

India, Japan defy global deal slump in Q1 CY25: GlobalData report

Bharat Kaushal, corporate officer of Hitachi Ltd; MD of Hitachi India

Hitachi elevates Managing Director Bharat Kaushal to executive chairman

Japan 3D printer, 3D printed train station

Japan is living in future; builds 3D printed train station in just 6 hours

 
Japan’s unemployment rate is 2.4%, the lowest among OECD countries, and has stayed below 3% for four years. By 2040, Japan is projected to face a labor shortfall of 11 million, according to an estimate by Recruit Works Institute.
 
Partially offsetting the overall population shortfall, the number of foreign residents rose for the third straight year, increasing by 342,000 from a year earlier, the latest data show.
 
Japan’s population woes mirror broader global patterns. South Korea’s fertility rate ticked up slightly last year for the first time in nine years, but at just 0.75, it remains well below the replacement rate. In France, the drop in births accelerated in 2023 to the fastest pace in half a century, while China’s population has declined for three consecutive years.
 

More From This Section

Neela

Indian-origin Neela Rajendra sacked by Nasa after Trump's DEI order

India faced more than 1.2 billion cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 92 per cent increase from the year before. The onslaught included 271 million attacks on APIs, according to report by application security firm Indusface. API is s

China blames US NSA for cyberattacks during Asian Games, names agents

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

Palestinian activist expecting US citizenship interview arrested by ICE

Harvard University

Democrats support Harvard's stand as Trump blocks $2.2 bn in federal aid

Janet Yellen

'Not at all sensible': Ex-US treasury secretary on Trump's tariff strategy

Topics : Japan population

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon