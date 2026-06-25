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Home / World News / JPMorgan reshapes Jamie Dimon succession race with executive shuffle

JPMorgan reshapes Jamie Dimon succession race with executive shuffle

JPMorgan has reshaped its succession race by promoting Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh while Marianne Lake's retirement narrows the field to succeed Jamie Dimon

Jamie Dimon Chairman and CEO, JPMorgan Chase

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, JPMorgan Chase

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 11:52 PM IST
JPMorgan Chase on Thursday shook up the race ​for the eventual successor to long-time CEO Jamie Dimon, elevating insiders Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh to co-presidents while announcing the retirement of senior executive Marianne Lake, who had ‌been widely seen by Wall Street as a top contender for the job. 
The leadership changes narrow a field of senior executives long viewed as successors to the charismatic Dimon, who after two decades at the helm wields influence on Wall Street like no other leader. His views on the economy, regulation and financial markets are closely watched by investors and policymakers alike. 
 
The question of Dimon's eventual successor has for years been one of the most discussed transition sagas in corporate America. 
JPMorgan said on Thursday ​that Rohrbaugh will become CEO of consumer and community banking, replacing Lake, who will retire after more than 25 years with the lender. 
Petno will become CEO of the commercial and investment bank. 

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"The ​changes announced today mark an important step in our Board's thoughtful process around succession planning and development of our top leaders," Dimon said. 
JPMorgan shares were last ??up 2% in morning trading. 
DEPARTURE OF LAKE A SURPRISE 
Lake had been floated by analysts and in media reports as a potential contender for the top job, along with fellow veteran executive Jennifer Piepszak, who took herself ​out of the running last year and was appointed chief operating officer.
Her departure left analysts and investors puzzled. 
"It is very surprising that Lake wasn't chosen. There was a feeling that JPMorgan could be another bank with ​a woman CEO but that is unlikely to happen now," said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital Management, which owns JPMorgan shares. 
Investors are already wondering if she could find a top role at another bank or financial company. 
"It wouldn't be surprising if she ends up at a competitor bank after some time. Citi has been snapping up some top executives and is in growth mode and could be a potential next stop for Lake," said Brian Mulberry, portfolio manager at ​Zacks Investment Management which holds JPMorgan shares. 
During her time at JPMorgan, Lake served as the bank's CEO of consumer lending, as well as chief financial officer. 
THE DIMON ERA 
Dimon became the CEO of JPMorgan in January 2006 and took on the role of chairman ​of the board a year later. 
Under his leadership, ​the bank has climbed to the top of ??Wall Street, both in terms of assets and market value. JPMorgan now boasts a market capitalization of more than $890 billion, eclipsing the combined value of its two biggest rivals, Bank of America and Citigroup. 
Shares have risen nearly 750%, far outpacing the S&P 500's 480% gain since he became CEO. 
His stature has fueled recurring speculation ​that he could one day take on a senior role in Washington, such as that of Treasury secretary. 
There is no clear timeline on Dimon's departure, ​and he has often reiterated ??that the board is focused on succession planning, with a cadre of "extremely" qualified executives prepared to run it eventually. 
Bank of America analyst Ebrahim Poonawala said Thursday's developments indicate Dimon will remain CEO for several more years. 
"Dimon has appeared highly engaged in every aspect of running the bank and, we believe, is best suited to navigate the franchise through a period in which the banking industry is likely to see rapid change on the back of the ??adoption of AI ​and digital asset technologies," he wrote. 
The bank has regularly moved senior leaders between key divisions as part of its leadership development ​strategy, exposing executives to a broad range of businesses and positioning them for potential succession to the CEO role. 
"I'm here for a few years as CEO, and maybe a few after that, as executive chairman, pending whatever the board wants to do," Dimon had ​said in February, at the bank's investor day.

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 11:52 PM IST

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