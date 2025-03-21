Friday, March 21, 2025 | 08:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Judge calls Trump admin's response on deportations 'woefully insufficient'

Judge calls Trump admin's response on deportations 'woefully insufficient'

US Judge Jeb Boasberg demands answers after flights with Venezuelan immigrants, accused of being gang members by the Trump admin, land in El Salvador, following a temporary block on deportations

In a written order, Boasberg called Trump officials' latest response woefully insufficient | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

A federal judge instructed the Trump administration to explain why its failure to turn around flights carrying deportees to El Salvador did not violate his court order in a growing showdown between the judicial and executive branches.

US District Judge Jeb Boasberg demanded answers after flights carrying Venezuelan immigrants alleged by the Trump administration to be gang members landed in El Salvador after the judge temporarily blocked deportations under an 18th century wartime law. Boasberg had directed the administration to return to the US planes that were already in the air when he ordered the halt.

Boasberg had given the administration until noon Thursday to either provide more details about the flights or make a claim that it must be withheld because it would harm state secrets. The administration resisted the judge's request, calling it an unnecessary judicial fishing expedition.

 

In a written order, Boasberg called Trump officials' latest response woefully insufficient. The judge said the administration again evaded its obligations by merely repeating "the same general information about the flights. And he ordered the administration to show cause, as to why it didn't violate his court order to turn around the planes, increasing the prospect that he may consider holding administration officials in contempt of court.

The Justice Department has said the judge's verbal directions did not count, that only his written order needed to be followed and that it couldn't apply to flights that had already left the US. A Justice Department spokesperson said on Thursday that it continues to believe that the court's superfluous questioning of sensitive national security information is inappropriate judicial overreach.

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement official told the judge on Thursday the administration needed more time to decide whether it would invoke the state secrets privilege in an effort to block the information's release.

Boasberg ordered Trump officials by Friday to submit a sworn declaration by a person with direct involvement in the Cabinet-level discussions" about the state secrets privilege and to tell the court by next Tuesday whether the administration will invoke it.

In a deepening conflict between the judicial and executive branch, Trump and many of his allies have called for impeaching Boasberg, who was nominated to the federal bench by Democratic President Barack Obama. In a rare statement earlier this week, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts rejected such calls, saying impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision.

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US immigration law Trump’s immigration agenda Illegal immigration in US

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

