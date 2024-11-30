Business Standard
Karachi attack: Sindh govt forms interrogation team to probe 2 suspects

The Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday that the JIT was formed by the Sindh Home Department to probe the two suspects arrested during an intelligence-based operation earlier this month

Karachi airport, Pakistan Blast

The FIR noted that BLA leaders brainwashed the suicide bomber to carry out the attack. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Authorities in Pakistan's Sindh province have set up a joint interrogation team (JIT) to probe two suspects who allegedly facilitated last month's suicide attack on a Chinese convoy near Karachi Airport in October.

The suicide attack on October 6 claimed the lives of two Chinese engineers and one Pakistani national, straining ties between Pakistan and China.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack and police registered a first information report (FIR) against leaders of the BLA and others three days after the incident.

One of the masterminds of the suicide bombing, Muhammad Javed alias Sameer, and his accomplice Gul Nisa were arrested at CD Highway near Umar Goth Chowk in Karachi while riding a bike.

According to a notification issued by Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Memon, the JIT was formed at the request of the deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

It would be led by the CTD DIG and comprise a senior official from the Inter-Services Intelligence, Federal Investigation Agency's Counter-Terrorism Wing, Pakistan Rangers, Military Intelligence, Sindh Intelligence Bureau, Sindh police's special branch and Karachi police, according to the notification.

It added that the JIT was directed to investigate/interrogate the matter and submit a report with its findings within 15 days.

According to the FIR, the suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden Toyota Hilux into a convoy carrying Chinese nationals near the Civil Aviation Authority guard room at the airport's outer signal.

The police named BLA commander Bashir Ahmed alias Bashir Zeb and Abdul Rehman alias Rehman Gul, among others, as co-accused in the case.

The FIR noted that BLA leaders brainwashed the suicide bomber to carry out the attack, targeting Chinese nationals and security personnel.

