Home / World News / Kash Patel sworn in as 9th FBI director, takes oath on Bhagavad Gita

Kash Patel sworn in as 9th FBI director, takes oath on Bhagavad Gita

Kash Patel is not the first Indian-American to swear an oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita. Previously, Congressman Suhas Subramanyam did the same during his swearing-in ceremony

Kash Patel

Image: Bloomberg

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian-American Kash Patel was sworn in as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday. In a nod to his heritage, he took the oath on the Bhagavad Gita. His family stood by his side during the ceremony, with other relatives seated in the front row.   
The swearing-in event took place at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where US Attorney General Pam Bondi administered the oath. Patel’s appointment follows Senate confirmation, making him the successor to Christopher Wray.  
 
 
Commitment to transparency, accountability

 
‘’I am living the American dream,’’ Patel remarked. ‘’Anyone who thinks the American dream is dead, look right here. You are talking to a first-generation Indian who is about to head the law enforcement agency of the greatest nation on earth. That can’t happen anywhere else,’’ he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.  
 
Patel stressed his commitment to ensuring greater transparency and accountability within the FBI. ‘’I vow that there will be accountability inside the FBI and outside of it,’’ he said, pledging to rebuild public confidence in the agency.  
 

Trump’s endorsement

 
Following Patel's swearing-in ceremony, the White House shared a post on its X account, stating, "It's time we restore integrity and justice at the FBI. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!"
 
US President Donald Trump strongly supported Patel’s appointment, describing him as a ‘’tough, strong’’ leader who commands respect among FBI agents.  
 
Trump highlighted that Patel’s confirmation process was smoother than anticipated due to his credibility and backing from influential figures.  
 
‘’One of the reasons I love Kash and wanted to put him in is because of the respect agents had for him,’’ Trump stated. ‘’He will go down as the best ever at that position."  
 
Despite facing opposition from Senate Democrats and Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, Patel secured confirmation with a narrow 51-49 vote. His nomination gained strong backing from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had previously opposed some of Trump’s other picks.  
 
Following his confirmation, Patel expressed gratitude to Trump and Bondi for their trust in him.  
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration FBI new Director FBI BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

