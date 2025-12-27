Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 07:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Key issues unresolved in US-Ukraine talks on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy

Speaking about a 20-point plan under discussion, Zelenskyy outlined the most difficult points, noting that Ukraine has already conveyed its position to Washington

Zelenskyy said talks continue over the nature and scope of security guarantees that would be provided to Ukraine under any agreement (Photo:PTI)

AP Kyiv
Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Several key issues remain unresolved in ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and the United States over a potential framework to end Russia's war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week.

Speaking about a 20-point plan under discussion, Zelenskyy outlined the most difficult points, noting that Ukraine has already conveyed its position to Washington, which is expected to communicate it to Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that the Kremlin had already been in contact with US representatives since Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev recently met with US envoys in Florida.

However, he did not reveal any details, saying only: It was agreed upon to continue the dialogue.

 

The unresolved issues include:  Security guarantees  Zelenskyy said talks continue over the nature and scope of security guarantees that would be provided to Ukraine under any agreement. He said several technical issues remain, including how guarantees would be enforced and what monitoring mechanisms would be used to ensure compliance.

Territory  Zelenskyy said the fate of the territories that Russia claims remain the most difficult issue in the talks. He did not provide details, but has repeatedly said Kyiv will not recognize Russian control over occupied regions, including areas seized since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Zelenskyy has also repeatedly stated Ukraine will not cede territories it currently controls, which Russia has publicly demanded.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant  Zelenskyy said the future of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains unresolved. The facility, Europe's largest, has been under Russian control since early on in the war and has raised repeated international safety concerns due to fighting nearby.

Ukraine has been consistent in saying that safe operation of the station requires demilitarisation of its territory, where Russia currently has troops stationed. Apart from that, Ukraine has been insisting that Ukrainian workers should be granted full access to the station, which they currently don't have.

Details previously released in the course of the current negotiations revealed that the US and Ukrainian teams are in discussion of a joint-access format, potentially between all three sides (the US, Ukraine, and Russia).

Zelenskyy said further discussions between Ukrainian and US teams are expected, including talks in Florida, and that separate documents on economic recovery and prosperity are also under consideration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

