Friday, December 26, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Meeting with Trump likely in near future as war talks progress: Zelenskyy

Meeting with Trump likely in near future as war talks progress: Zelenskyy

We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level with President Trump in the near future, Zelenskyy wrote on X

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy said Tuesday he would be willing to withdraw troops from the country's eastern industrial heartland as part of a plan to end the war. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A meeting with US President Donald Trump will happen in the near future, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday, signalling progress in talks to end the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine.

We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level with President Trump in the near future, Zelenskyy wrote on X.

A lot can be decided before the New Year, he added.

Zelenskyy's announcement came after he said Thursday he had a good conversation with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump has unleashed an extensive diplomatic push to end the war, but his efforts have run into sharply conflicting demands by Moscow and Kyiv.

 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

'Merry Christmas to dead terrorists': Trump on ISIS strike, warns more to come

Donald Trump, Trump

'Sleazebags': Trump slams Democrats over Epstein files in Christmas post

Donald Trump, Trump

US struck IS targets in Nigeria after group targeted Christians: Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Some documents prepared: Zelenskyy on peace deal after talks with US envoys

trade war, global trade

The great trade balancing act: India weathers US tariffs, diversifies tradepremium

Zelenskyy said Tuesday he would be willing to withdraw troops from the country's eastern industrial heartland as part of a plan to end the war, if Moscow also pulls back and the area becomes a demilitarized zone monitored by international forces.

Though Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that there had been slow but steady progress in the peace talks, Russia has given no indication that it will agree to any kind of withdrawal from land it has seized.

In fact, Moscow has insisted that Ukraine relinquish the remaining territory it still holds in the Donbas an ultimatum that Ukraine has rejected. Russia has captured most of Luhansk and about 70% of Donetsk the two areas that make up the Donbas.

On the ground, Russian drone attacks on the city of Mykolaiv and its suburbs overnight into Friday left part of the city without power.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said it struck a major Russian oil refinery Thursday using British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles.

Ukraine's General Staff said its forces hit the Novoshakhtinsk refinery in Russia's Rostov region. Multiple explosions were recorded. The target was hit, it wrote on Telegram.

Rostov regional Gov Yuri Slyusar said a firefighter was wounded when extinguishing the fire.

Ukraine's long-range drone strikes on Russian refineries aim to deprive Moscow of the oil export revenue it needs to pursue its full-scale invasion. Russia wants to cripple the Ukrainian power grid, seeking to deny civilians access to heat, light and running water in what Kyiv officials say is an attempt to weaponise winter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel, Yemen, airstrike

Yemen separatists accuse Saudi Arabia of airstrikes against their forces

Former Malaysia PM Najib Razak

Ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak convicted in trial over 1MDB corruption scandal

Battery

US revives graphite mining amid battery boom, China trade tensions

Afghans, Afghan women

More than 2 million Afghan refugees still living in Pakistan: UNHCR

Hospital beds

Indian-origin man dies after 8 hour wait for treatment at Canada hospital

Topics : Donald Trump Zelenskyy Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayShyam Dhani Industries IPO AllotmentNBCC Share PriceUS Airstrike on ISIS Stations in NigeriaIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon