Khaleda Zia's vision to guide India-Bangladesh ties: Jaishankar to Rahman

Press Trust of India Dhaka
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 7:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday represented India at the funeral of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and handed over to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman a letter of condolences from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his meeting with Rahman, a front-runner for prime ministership in the February 12 parliamentary polls, Jaishankar expressed confidence that Zia's "vision and values" will guide the development of partnership between the two nations.

Rahman, currently serving as the acting chairman of BNP, is the eldest son of Zia.

The three-time Bangladesh prime minister and BNP matriarch died on Tuesday following a prolonged illness.

 

In his letter, Modi warmly recalled his meeting and discussions with Zia during his visit to Dhaka in June 2015, adding she was a leader of "rare resolve and conviction".

She made many important contributions to the development of Bangladesh, as well as to the strengthening of India-Bangladesh relations, Modi said.

The prime minister exuded confidence that Zia's ideals will be carried forward by Rahman and will continue to serve as a "guiding light" to ensure a new beginning and the enrichment of the deep and historic partnership between India and Bangladesh.

At a room where senior ministers and dignitaries from neighbouring countries attending Zia's funeral converged, Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq exchanged pleasantries with Jaishankar. It was the first such encounter following Operation Sindoor.

Indian government sources said nothing should be read into the exchange of greetings.

"Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, exchanges greetings with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Dhaka on Wednesday ahead of the funeral programme of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia," Bangladesh interim government chief Muhammad Yunus's office posted on 'X' along with a photograph.

Jaishankar also exchanged pleasantries with other dignitaries, including the new Nepalese foreign minister, Balananda Sharma, and a few others.

Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh's high commissioner to India, said Jaishankar briefly discussed with Rahman the future of ties between the two countries based on shared interests, driven by "pragmatism and mutual interdependence."  The envoy, who was present at the meeting, said the external affairs minister conveyed the condolences of the people and government of India over the death of Zia and recognised her contribution to democracy.

Jaishankar expressed "optimism to strengthen" Bangladesh-India ties following the democratic transition in Bangladesh through the upcoming election, he said  "On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia. Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi," Jaishankar said on social media.

He added: "Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India. Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia's vision and values will guide the development of our partnership."  The external affairs minister also briefly met with his Bangladesh counterpart Touhid Hossain, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman. On Tuesday, PM Modi condoled Zia's death and recalled his meeting with her during his visit to Dhaka in 2015.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss," Modi said on social media.

"I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace," he said. Jaishankar's around four-hour visit to Dhaka came amid frosty ties between the two sides.

The relations came under strain after the interim government headed by Yunus came to power.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi S Jaishankar Khaleda Zia Bangladesh India-Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 7:06 AM IST

