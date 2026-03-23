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Home / World News / Large explosions rattle Tehran with aistrikes damaging several districts

Large explosions rattle Tehran with aistrikes damaging several districts

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that it carried out the 75th wave of missile strikes of the ongoing retaliatory operation True Promise 4

Iran war, Tehran, Israel strikes, Iran

These come after the Israeli Defence Forces on Monday began a fresh wave of strikes on targets in Iran | Image: Reuters

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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Iranian media reported on Monday that targeted airstrikes in across Tehran resulted in significant damages as loud explosions rattled the capital, Fars news agency reported.

As per Fars News Agency, the attacks occurred in districts 1, 4, 11, 13 and 21. The attacks targeted expressways with loud sounds of explosions reported.

"In District 13, Pirouzi Street; in District 21, the Garmdareh area; in District 1, Shahid Babaei Expressway and Shahid Langari Street; as well as in District 4, the end of Shahid Babaei Expressway and the Heravi Square area; and in District 11, Hafez Street at the intersection with Jomhouri, tremendous explosion sounds have been reported."

 

It added that a child was killed in Khorramabad. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported of casualties and extensive damage after air attack hits Iran's Urmia.

These come after the Israeli Defence Forces on Monday began a fresh wave of strikes on targets in Iran. In its statement the IDF said, "IDF launches a wave of extensive strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran"

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Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that it carried out the 75th wave of missile strikes of the ongoing retaliatory operation True Promise 4, targeting Israeli military positions and a key United States military installation in Saudi Arabia, the US Prince Sultan Air Base, according to a report by Press TV.

As the conflict between US-Israel and Iran enters its fourth week, the Iranian Armed Forces headquarters has said that it is ready to close the Strait of Hormuz "indefinitely" if the United States threatens to bomb Iranian energy facilities, CNN reported.With escalating tensions, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned the United States against any misadventures towards Iran and said that if the country's energy facilities come under attack, American financial entities which finance the military budget, energy and critical infrastructure in the region would be considered legitimate targets for Tehran.

Reiterating its stance, the IRGC warned that Israeli and US forces remain under "constant surveillance" and cautioned that attempts to conceal military assets in civilian areas would not provide protection. It said that "no hiding place or defensive measure will shield the aggressors from accountability," underscoring its intent to continue operations.

The broader conflict, which began in late February, has seen repeated exchanges of strikes, raising concerns of a wider regional escalation and potential disruptions to global energy supplies and security dynamics in West Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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