Hamas agrees to free US-Israeli hostage, bodies of 4 other dual nationals

Hamas agrees to free US-Israeli hostage, bodies of 4 other dual nationals

Israel blocked the entry of aid trucks into Gaza on March 2 as a standoff over the truce escalated, with Hamas calling on Egyptian and Qatari mediators to intervene

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Hamas said on Friday it agreed to release an American-Israeli dual national, believed to be the last living American hostage held in Gaza, after receiving a proposal from mediators to continue negotiations on the second phase of a ceasefire deal. 
Hamas said in a statement that it responded "positively" to the proposal that was presented on Thursday to resume negotiations. It will also release the bodies of four other dual nationality hostages, it said without giving further details. 
There was no immediate comment from Israel. 
Meetings between Hamas leaders and US hostage negotiator Adam Boehler in recent days sought the release of Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old man from New Jersey, who served as a soldier with the Israeli military. 
 
President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff told reporters at the White House early in March that gaining the release of Alexander was a "top priority". 

The United States, Qatar, and Egypt have been trying to bridge differences between the Islamic militant group and Israel to restart negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire deal in order to release the remaining hostages held in Gaza and facilitate the entry of aid into the war-torn enclave. 
Israel blocked the entry of aid trucks into Gaza on March 2 as a standoff over the truce escalated, with Hamas calling on Egyptian and Qatari mediators to intervene. 
Fighting in Gaza has been halted since January 19 under the first phase of the three-phase ceasefire accord. Hamas has exchanged 33 Israeli hostages and five Thais for some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. 
The second phase involves talks over an agreement for the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave. Israel demands that the Palestinian militant group free the remaining hostages without beginning phase two negotiations.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

US-Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict Israel-Palestine Hamas

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

