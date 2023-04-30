close

Mark Zuckerberg learns sewing; Starts designing, 3D printing dresses

Tech tycoon Eva Chen commented on Mark's post, "Met Gala ready!!!" Some of the followers wanted to know what kind of printer Mark is using to make such print

Necessity is the mother of invention! Probably, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes this wholeheartedly! The tech-tycoon has learnt sewing and started designing and 3D printing dresses since last month.

Taking to Instagram story on Sunday early morning, Mark posted a string of pictures of his daughters showcasing the innovative dresses. In the first three frames, the focus is on the dresses and the last frame shows his daughter in a wholesome picture. Sharing the details of his new project, Mark wrote, "I love building things and recently started designing and 3D printing dresses with the girls. A few projects from the last month... (and yes, I had to learn to sew)"

 

Tech tycoon Eva Chen commented on Mark's post, "Met Gala ready!!!" Some of the followers wanted to know what kind of printer Mark is using to make such print.

Mark and his wife Priscilla Chan have been blessed with their third daughter on March 24, this year. The couple has named their daughter Aurelia. They already share two daughters August, 5, and Max, 7.

Announcing the news of Priscilla's pregnancy, Zuckerberg shared a picture of him and Priscilla and wrote, "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year".

Zuckerberg and Priscilla began dating in 2003 after they met in a queue for the washroom at a party of the former's Harvard University fraternity. The couple moved in together in 2010 and tied the knot in 2012.

