Huge power outage in Spain, Portugal disrupts transport and communications

Huge power outage in Spain, Portugal disrupts transport and communications

Authorities have not yet provided a timeline for full restoration, but emergency services are urging citizens to remain calm and limit travel where possible

The blackout also impacted telecommunications networks and transport services, causing widespread disruption across major cities and rural areas alike.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 5:25 PM IST



A massive power outage has reportedly struck the Iberian Peninsula, leaving millions across Spain and Portugal without electricity.
 
Spanish grid operator Red Electrica confirmed the news in a post on X, stating that teams are working urgently to identify the cause and restore power. “The causes are being analysed and all resources are being dedicated to solving it," Red Electrica said.
 
The blackout also impacted telecommunications networks and transport services, causing widespread disruption across major cities and rural areas alike.
 
Authorities have not yet provided a timeline for full restoration, but emergency services are urging citizens to remain calm and limit travel where possible.
 
 
According to Euronews, the cause of the outage remains unclear. However, domestic media report that problems within the European electric grid may have impacted the national grids of the Iberian Peninsula.
 
Additionally, a fire on France’s Alaric Mountain — which damaged a high-voltage power line between Perpignan and eastern Narbonne — has been identified as a possible contributing factor.
 
(This is a developing story)

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

