Monday, June 16, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / With ads and paid subscriptions, is WhatsApp Meta's next big bet?

With ads and paid subscriptions, is WhatsApp Meta's next big bet?

Meta introduces ads and paid subscriptions in WhatsApp's Status and Channels, expanding monetisation while promising limited data sharing and strong privacy controls

WhatsApp

Users who follow certain Channels will be able to receive exclusive updates for a monthly fee. | Image: Bloomberg

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the success of bringing businesses to WhatsApp, Meta — its parent — is now introducing ads and subscriptions to Status and Channels under the Updates tab of the messaging app, the company said on Monday. This move will further push its monetisation efforts on WhatsApp.
 
The Updates tab is now used by 1.5 billion users every day.
 
Users who follow certain Channels will be able to receive exclusive updates for a monthly fee. The Status tab will also begin featuring advertisements from businesses, enabling easier connection with users.
 
This is the first time that businesses will be able to run advertisements directly on WhatsApp. Previously, there were only two ways to target users via WhatsApp: first, through paid messaging used by large businesses to send updates, and second, via ads on Facebook and Instagram that click through to open a WhatsApp chat.
 
 
In a select media briefing, the company stated that for users who only use WhatsApp to chat with friends and family, there will be no change. To show ads in Status and Channels, the platform will share minimal information such as the user’s country or city, language, and the Channels they follow.

Also Read

Happy Father's Day 2024

Happy Father's Day 2025: How to send & download stickers, GIFs on WhatsApp?

Image: Meta

Nearly 80% of Indian shoppers discover new products via social media: Meta

WhatsApp's new feature and updates

WhatsApp releases new updates for Chats, Calls, Channel: Check what's new

Private Processing for WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will offer AI-powered summaries of unread messages: Details

WhatsApp's AI Studio

WhatsApp to roll out no-code AI chatbot builder: What is it, how it works

 
Alice Newton-Rex, Vice-President, Product at WhatsApp, said the platform will never share or sell users’ phone numbers to advertisers. Personal messages, calls and group conversations will continue to be encrypted.
 
“We are increasingly seeing and hearing people wanting to use WhatsApp for more than just messaging close friends and family. That’s part of the reason we introduced the ‘Updates’ tab as a place for optional experiences on WhatsApp like Channels and Status. Almost 1.5 billion people globally use Updates daily. It’s often where people go when they are looking to discover something new,” said Newton-Rex. The new features will roll out gradually over the next few months. 
 
The timing of this launch is significant, as WhatsApp has seen its two existing advertisement models scale well — both paid messaging and click-to-WhatsApp ads are now billion-dollar businesses.
 
This is especially relevant for a market like India, where WhatsApp has over 500 million users, and revenue from WhatsApp Business doubled in 2024. Sandhya Devanathan, Head of Meta India and South East Asia, previously told Business Standard that business momentum for WhatsApp in India is “outpacing” several other countries.
 
An important aspect of the rollout is the focus on preserving individual privacy. At a time when regulators worldwide are scrutinising big tech’s use of personal data, WhatsApp maintains that it will share only minimal information with advertisers and that messages will remain encrypted.
 
In response to a question about rising scams and frauds, and how ads on Updates would be safeguarded, Newton-Rex said all ads in Status would need to comply with Meta’s advertising standards. “We review every advertisement against our policies, and in addition, users can report or block businesses on WhatsApp or report individual ads,” she said.

More From This Section

Tech Wrap: June 16

Tech Wrap June 16: OnePlus Nord 5 launch, Legion Pro 7i, iOS 26 features

OnePlus Nord 5 and CE5

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5 and Buds 4 set to launch on July 8: What to expect

Vivo Y400 Pro

Vivo Y400 Pro with 3D curved display launching on June 20: Expected specs

OPPO K13x 5G

OPPO K13x 5G with Dimensity 6300, 6000mAh battery to launch on June 23

data privacy

These apps on your phone are 'spying' on you: How to protect your data

Topics : whatsapp Metaverse Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon