Mojtaba Khamenei warns of 'unforgettable lessons' if US continues attacks
He also called US President Donald Trump's signature "worthless and invalid," after an Iranian negotiator earlier Saturday said Tehran was suspending its commitments to the interim deal
Listen to This Article
Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in a new statement warned of "unforgettable lessons" if US continues attacks.
The statement attributed to Khamenei, still unseen since the war began, was read out on state television.
He also called US President Donald Trump's signature "worthless and invalid," after an Iranian negotiator earlier Saturday said Tehran was suspending its commitments to the interim deal signed by both countries about a month ago.
The deal was aimed at permanently ending the war.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 10:33 PM IST