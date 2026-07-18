Mojtaba Khamenei warns of 'unforgettable lessons' if US continues attacks

Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in a new statement warned of "unforgettable lessons" if US continues attacks.

The statement attributed to Khamenei, still unseen since the war began, was read out on state television.

He also called US President Donald Trump's signature "worthless and invalid," after an Iranian negotiator earlier Saturday said Tehran was suspending its commitments to the interim deal signed by both countries about a month ago.

The deal was aimed at permanently ending the war.