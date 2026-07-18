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Home / World News / Mojtaba Khamenei warns of 'unforgettable lessons' if US continues attacks

Mojtaba Khamenei warns of 'unforgettable lessons' if US continues attacks

He also called US President Donald Trump's signature "worthless and invalid," after an Iranian negotiator earlier Saturday said Tehran was suspending its commitments to the interim deal

Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei | Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 10:33 PM IST

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Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in a new statement warned of "unforgettable lessons" if US continues attacks.

The statement attributed to Khamenei, still unseen since the war began, was read out on state television.

He also called US President Donald Trump's signature "worthless and invalid," after an Iranian negotiator earlier Saturday said Tehran was suspending its commitments to the interim deal signed by both countries about a month ago.

The deal was aimed at permanently ending the war.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions West Asia

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 10:33 PM IST

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