close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Musk teases two new EVs, a cheaper $25K hatchback likely soon

Outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk has teased two new electric vehicles (EVs) during its annual shareholder's meeting, saying one new EV is already in the manufacturing process

IANS San Francisco
Elon Musk

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk has teased two new electric vehicles (EVs) during its annual shareholder's meeting, saying one new EV is already in the manufacturing process.

One of the new vehicles might be the $25,000 hatchback that Musk mentioned back in 2020 during the company's battery day, reports TechCrunch.

"I just want to emphasise that we are actually building a new product. We are actually designing a new product. We're not sitting on our hands here," Musk told the gathering at the meeting in Austin, Texas, late on Monday.

"Both the design of the products and the manufacturing techniques are head and shoulders above anything else that is present in the industry," he added.

Tesla previously teased two new models at its Investor Day in March.

"We'll probably make in excess of 5 million units per year of these two models combined," Musk said.

Also Read

SpaceX's Starship only 50% likely to pass first orbital mission: Musk

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Musk's title of world's richest person at risk after net worth dips $70 bn

Elon Musk's Tesla may unveil $25,000 Model 2 car in 2024: Report

SpaceX's deep-space rocket Starship is 'ready for launch', says Musk

Japan's economy rebounds on healthy consumption as Covid restrictions ease

How are US banks, Fed preparing for a default, the chaos expected to follow

World Hypertension Day 2023: History, significance, theme and more

First lady's relative attacked as Macron commits to retirement age increase

US Prez Biden to meet PM Modi in Japan on the sidelines of G7 summit

At the meeting, Tesla's board clarified there was no succession plan for Musk.

Musk also said he has no intention of stepping down as Tesla CEO.

"I think Tesla's going to play an important role in AI and AGI and I think I need to oversee that to make sure it's good," he was quoted as saying.

Shares of Tesla remained somewhat flat after the meeting, rising only about 1 per cent in after-hours trading.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter

First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

Latest News

View More

APSEZ sets new record, handles highest ever rail cargo of 121 MMT in FY23

Adani Ports, APSEZ
2 min read

World Hypertension Day 2023: History, significance, theme and more

hypertension
3 min read

RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023 out on official website, details here

RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023 out
2 min read

Suzlon gets order of 33 wind turbines from Vibrant for 99 MW energy project

Suzlon Energy
2 min read

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Dust storm
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Elon Musk criticises working from home as 'morally dubious practice'

Elon Musk
1 min read

Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs over next 3 yrs in new CEO's turnaround plan

Vodafone Group Plc
3 min read

Billion new ACs will save lives from soaring temps but will cook the planet

ACs, Air Conditioners
8 min read

EU urged to crack down on imports of Indian fuels made with Russian oil

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Australia cancels Quad meeting in Sydney after Biden postpones visit

Anthony Albanese, Australian PM elect
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon